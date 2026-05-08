Telangana BJP celebrated the first anniversary of 'Operation Sindoor', honouring the army's retaliation for the Pahalgam attack. State President N Ramchander Rao criticized Congress, while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh released a documentary on the event.

BJP Commemorates 'Operation Sindoor' in Hyderabad

The Telangana BJP Army Ex-Servicemen Cell marked the first anniversary of 'Operation Sindoor' with a commemorative event at the party's state headquarters in Nampally. State BJP President N Ramchander Rao attended the celebrations, honouring the Indian Army's retaliatory strikes conducted last year following the Pahalgam terror incident.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, State BJP President N Ramchander Rao Said, "We are commemorating Operation Sindoor Day when our Indian Army took revenge for the killing of 26 innocent Indians through precise attacks... BJP believes that the Congress Party has never shown respect for the Indian Army. In fact, they have spoken and continue to speak as the spokespersons of Pakistan and China... But today, the Congress Party has been exposed for its nexus with China and Pakistan. While the Pahalgam incident unfolded, the Indian Army took swift revenge with precise attacks on the terrorist camps. However, this action was not appreciated by the Congress Party. They even questioned the need for proof when the surgical strike occurred in Balakot..."

Rajnath Singh Unveils Documentary on Counter-Terror Doctrine

Meanwhile, on Thursday, as India marked the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, a military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh released a video documentary at the Headquarters of South Western Command in Jaipur. The documentary revisited India's evolving counter-terror doctrine under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, blending powerful visuals, military accounts and political assertions to project the 'zero tolerance' against terrorism.

The documentary featured statements by Prime Minister Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, highlighting India's military preparedness, indigenous defence capabilities and its shift towards a more assertive security posture.

Recounting the significance of Operation Sindoor, Rajnath Singh described it as "not merely a military operation but a living testament to India's whole-of-government approach," where political leadership and military power worked in coordination to launch a decisive strike against terrorism.

The video also described the 2025 Pahalgam attack, in which 26 people were killed, as an attempt to disrupt the peace and economic progress in Jammu and Kashmir. The film also highlighted a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi, attended by senior Union ministers and chiefs of staff, where the security situation was reviewed, and the future course of action was discussed.

The documentary concluded by reiterating the government's stated security doctrine that "terror and talks cannot go together," "terror and trade cannot go together," and "water and blood cannot flow together."

Operation Sindoor was initiated on May 7, 2025, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. The operation was conceived as a punitive and targeted campaign to dismantle the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and deeper inside Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), killing more than 100 terrorists. (ANI)