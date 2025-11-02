BJP's R Ashok and Tejasvi Surya led a protest against Bengaluru's 'unviable' Tunnel Road project, citing environmental risks to Lalbagh. They called it a 'financial disaster' for VIPs, not the common person, and collected 6,000 signatures.

BJP protests 'unviable' project citing environmental concerns

After the BJP leaders and members, including Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashok and MP Tejasvi Surya, led a protest at Lalbagh on Sunday, LoP R Ashok criticised the Tunnel Road Project, saying it is "unviable" and "unscientific". He further urged the government to prioritise the city's infrastructure. "We are protesting at Lalbagh today, along with other regular visitors, to oppose the proposed tunnel road project due to serious environmental concerns. This corridor project is unviable and unscientific," he said. He further called for better infrastructure, including clean roads, footpaths, and reliable public transport, saying, "We believe the government should prioritise essential infrastructure such as clean roads, walkable footpaths, and reliable public transport. Lalbagh is a protected heritage site, and we strongly object to any project that threatens to damage or degrade Bengaluru's green spaces."

Meanwhile, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya informed that a signature campaign was also organised at Lalbagh by the Walkers Association and the locals who frequently visited Lalbagh. He stated that around 5,000-6,000 people signed the petition against the Tunnel Road project. "Today there was a massive signature campaign organised at Lal Bagh by the Walkers Association and the people who frequent Lal Bagh every day. 5,000 to 6,000 people have signed a petition opposing the tunnel road project. This tunnel road project is both a financial and an environmental disaster for Bengaluru..." he said.

Government slammed for misplaced priorities

The BJP MP further slammed the government, highlighting that Bengaluru is known for incomplete flyovers and potholes, further outlining the major economic hit the project brings. "The government is incapable of filling potholes, and they now want to drill a bigger hole for 18 kilometres by spending Rs 43,000 crore... Bengaluru is also known as the city of incomplete flyovers... There are at least 30-plus flyover and underpass projects which are now pending, unfinished... Why is the Chief Minister not speaking about the tunnel road project?... He should speak up; it is his government's proposal. Everywhere, Rahul Gandhi makes a statement that Congress party ke haath, aam aadmi ke saath... But is this project for Aam Aadmi?" he questioned.

'A project for VIPs, not Aam Aadmi'

Surya said that the Tunnel Road project is for the VIPs and not the common public, stating that the majority of people in Bengaluru commute by public transport. "This is a project only for VIPs. Only 12% of people in Bengaluru own cars. The remaining commute is by public transport and on two-wheelers. You are not even allowing them entry inside this tunnel. But you say you are a party for the poor people. Let the Chief Minister answer these questions..." he said.

Procedural lapses and lack of permissions flagged

Earlier, LoP R Ashoka also questioned the Horticulture Department about whether permission for the project is required from the Central Government or the State Government. The department officials stated that it needs to be verified. He then slammed the department for being neglectful and unaware.

Further, he criticised the department, saying that the tunnel project is following a reverse order and permission is required before calling for a tender. "They have already called for a tender. You are supposed to get permission before calling for a tender. Here, it has been done in reverse (Ulta). You must provide the actual, true information that you have..." he said.