BJP national president Nitin Nabin and UP BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary met with social and intellectual leaders in Varanasi. The informal morning tea meeting focused on the city's development, social participation, and preserving its cultural heritage.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin interacted with prominent social and intellectual figures of Varanasi over traditional morning tea, with discussions focusing on the city's development, social participation and cultural heritage. Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary also joined the conversation with Nabin.

Engaging Varanasi's Intellectuals

The informal meeting brought together physicians, sociologists, entrepreneurs and subject matter experts, who shared their views and suggestions on future development of Kashi and the preservation of its cultural heritage. Among those present were RK Chaudhary, KB Khare, RC Jain, Lokesh Gupta, Deepak Bahl, Sanjay Agarwal, Sunil Kapoor, Santosh Agarwal, Balveer Bagga, Brahmanand Peshwani, Dr Shashikant Dixit, Dr Anurag Tandon, Shishir Vajpayee and Prem Prakash Gautam.

Speaking during the interaction, Nitin Nabin said, "Kashi is not just a geographical city, but the centre of India's cultural consciousness. The guidance and experience of its enlightened society play a vital role in shaping the future direction of development."

Pankaj Chaudhary said, "Varanasi's ever-improving image is the result of the active cooperation of its enlightened people and social leaders. Today's morning meeting is a living testimony to Kashi's enduring affection and vitality."

The participants also discussed the infrastructural and cultural changes in Kashi in recent years and shared suggestions for its further development. The meeting was held in keeping with Varanasi's tradition of morning gatherings and local cuisine, with the BJP leaders and city representatives engaging in discussions in an informal setting.

Nabin Addresses Youth on 'Viksit Bharat'

This comes after Nabin on Thursday addressed the Yuva Samvad programme held in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, and said that today’s generation is the agent of change and that it is important to listen to its voice.

According to a press release from the BJP, Nitin Nabin stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, new opportunities have emerged in the fields of startups, IT, AI, semiconductors, medical education, and infrastructure. The BJP National President called upon the youth to contribute with complete dedication towards transforming India into a Viksit Bharat and a Vishwaguru by 2047. (ANI)