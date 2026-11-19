UP BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary demanded Akhilesh Yadav undertake a 'Pashchatap Yatra' for alleged corruption and riots during his tenure. This followed Yadav's own rally in Gorakhpur where he predicted a BJP defeat in upcoming polls.

BJP Leader Pankaj Chaudhary Demands Pashchatap Yatra From Akhilesh

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary on Thursday asked Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav to undertake a 'Pashchatap Yatra' (Repentance March), accusing the SP government of instigating riots, engaging in corruption and creating an atmosphere of insecurity for women during its 2012-2017 tenure. Chaudhary told reporters that the SP chief should visit households across the state on foot and apologise to people for the alleged actions of his party's government.

"I think Akhilesh Yadav should undertake a 'Pashchatap Yatra'. For what his people did in the state from 2012 to 2017—the havoc they wreaked, the riots they instigated across the state, the corruption they engaged in, and how they forced mothers and sisters not to leave their homes in the evening—he should go from house to house on a foot march and repent," Chaudhary said. He further claimed that even such a march would not lead the people of Uttar Pradesh to forgive the SP chief. "Even then, I don't think the people of Uttar Pradesh will forgive him," he added.

His statement came after Yadav held a 20-km Pichhda, Dalit, and Alpsankhyak Rath Yatra (padyatra) in Gorakhpur on Wednesday, which was aimed at mobilising supporters across all nine assembly constituencies in the district. As part of the yatra, the SP chief headed toward the Chauri Chaura Martyrs' Memorial to pay tribute to the freedom movement martyrs, signalling the party's aggressive grassroots mobilisation ahead of future electoral battles.

Earlier on Wednesday, Yadav hit out at the BJP, claiming that public enthusiasm in Gorakhpur even before the announcement of election dates points to a "double zero" outcome in the district, similar to Kashi. Addressing the gathering, Yadav pointed to the public response ahead of the polls. "The election dates haven't even been announced yet, but look at the enthusiasm among the people of Gorakhpur! It's truly remarkable. If one were to cast a vote today—well, it would be a 'double zero' in Gorakhpur, as it was in Kashi," the SP chief said.