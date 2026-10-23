BJP leader Nitin Nabin emphasizes an education system that blends Indian culture with innovation to prepare the next generation for a developed India by 2047, while paying tribute to former VP Bhairon Singh Shekhawat on his birth anniversary.

Nitin Nabin Advocates for Education Rooted in Indian Culture

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on Friday stressed the need for an education system that keeps students rooted in Indian culture while exposing them to extracurricular activities and new innovations to prepare the next generation for building a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. Addressing the 41st Foundation Day celebration of CSKM Public School in Delhi, Nabin highlighted the role of education in shaping the country's future and said students should be equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to contribute to India's development.

The education system should be such that students learn extracurricular activities while staying in hostels, they get to know about new innovations and they stay rooted in our culture. I believe that this system will build the India of the future," he said.

Vision for a Developed India by 2047

Referring to the vision of 'Bharatiya Darshan', Nabin spoke about the need to identify what India requires and what the younger generation should take forward to help realise the goal of a developed India by 2047. "You saw 'Bharatiya Darshan' - what are the things required in India, what are the things with which the new generation should go ahead so that they can make India 'Viksit Bharat' in 2047," he said.

Expressing happiness at being associated with the institution as an alumnus, Nabin said, "I am happy that I am an alumnus of this school." He also attended the foundation day of Col Satrangi's Kiran Memorial School in Delhi.

Tributes to Bhairon Singh Shekhawat

Earlier today, Nabin also paid tribute to the former Vice President of India and former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Bhairon Singh Shekhawat. In a post on X, Nabin wrote, "Respectful tributes on the birth anniversary of Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, former Vice President of India and former Chief Minister of Rajasthan. His commitment to public service, good governance, and organizational building set an exemplary standard of service, simplicity, and dedication to duty in public life. His contributions to the nation and society will continue to inspire future generations to follow the path of public service."

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