BJP National President Nitin Nabin flagged off the Samrasta Yatra in Jalandhar, promising a Viksit Punjab. The party has also formed key committees to draft a manifesto and chargesheet for the upcoming 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

BJP Launches Samrasta Yatra to Promote Harmony in Punjab

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], November 18 (ANI): Pledging to build a "Viksit Punjab" in order to strengthen a "Viksit Bharat," Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin on Wednesday raised concerns over the prevailing situation in Punjab, alleging a visible lack of resolve toward employment and women's safety.

Addressing the flag-off of the Samrasta Yatra in Jalandhar, Nabin said, "Punjab's agricultural prosperity, industrial heritage, and youth education momentum appear to be fading today, with a visible lack of resolve toward employment and women's safety. Through this Samrasta Sankalp Yatra, we pledge to build a 'Viksit Punjab' to strengthen a 'Viksit Bharat'."

Outlining the details of the Samrasta Yatra flagged off today, Nabin noted, "Following the massive response to over 29,000 Samrasta Deep Kalash Yatras launched from Varanasi on July 29, the Jalandhar-to-Kashi Samrasta Yatra begins today, November 18. Covering around 2,500 kilometres across 47 cities in seven states, this journey will unite society and take Guru Ravidas ji's message of harmony, equality, devotion, and humanity to every household."

Nabin's visit to Punjab comes as the state gears up for the upcoming 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. Earlier on Sunday, BJP Punjab State President Kewal Singh Dhillon constituted the State Manifesto Committee and the State Chargesheet Committee, appointing senior leader Avinash Rai Khanna and former state president Sunil Jakhar as their respective chairpersons.

According to official orders issued under the signature of Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon, the committees have been tasked with formulating the party’s electoral roadmap and framing a comprehensive chargesheet to hold the incumbent government accountable. Former Rajya Sabha MP and former state president Khanna has been appointed Chairman of the 13-member State Manifesto Committee. The Manifesto Committee comprises prominent leaders, including former state ministers, sitting legislators, and parliamentarians: Manpreet Singh Badal, Ashwani Sharma, Manoranjan Kalia, Som Parkash, Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, Ashwani Sekhri, Satnam Singh Sandhu, Raghav Chadha, Rajinder Gupta, Harbhajan Singh, Parampal Kaur, and Advocate H.S. Phoolka. Meanwhile, former state president and former MP Jakhar will lead the 14-member State Chargesheet Committee as its Chairman. The Chargesheet Committee includes several senior party stalwarts and former Union Ministers: Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Vijay Sampla, Shwait Malik, Maharani Preneet Kaur, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Dinesh Babbu, Sushil Rinku, Geja Ram, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, Ashok Mittal, Sandeep Pathak, S.S. Channi, and Jagmeet Singh Brar.

Announcing the appointments, Dhillon said both orders come into force with immediate effect and that several other election-related committees will be announced in the coming days. The constitution of the two high-level panels marks an early push by the BJP to ramp up its grassroots and organisational readiness ahead of the Punjab Assembly Elections scheduled for 2027.