BJP's Kangana Ranaut holds roadshow in Mandi amid 'Jai Shri Ram' chants; says development main agenda (WATCH)

BJP's Mandi candidate and renowned actor Kangana Ranaut, preparing for the imminent Lok Sabha Elections of 2024, conducted a vibrant roadshow in the Himachal Pradesh's city on Friday. Surrounded by fervent supporters chanting 'Jai Shri Ram', the actor received a warm welcome as she waved to the crowd gathered around her during the roadshow.

"You can see the large gathering here. A lot of people have come here. They are all proud that the daughter of Mandi, the nationalist voice from Mandi will represent the constituency in this election," said the BJP Mandi candidate ahead of her roadshow.

"Development is the main issue for BJP. The people of Mandi will show what is in their heart," Kangana added as supporters around her welcomed with 'Jai Shri Ram' chants.

On Wednesday, Kangana asserted that she has a "glorious right-wing personality" and accused the Congress of supporting nepotism and specifically targeted its leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. She also added that the grand old party has "always been an appalling party for me".

"The Congress has always been an appalling party for me. The nepotism in the party has been hugely problematic for me because I was a target of the same system in my (film) industry. I had condemned it openly, I fought against it. Something that was exploiting me... Nepotism, groupism, dynastic politics... I despise this party," Ranaut said at the Times Now Summit 2024 - India Unstoppable event in New Delhi.

"Nepo kids," the "Queen" star said when she was asked to describe the Gandhi siblings in one line.

"They are weird as if they have landed from Mars," she added.

"Regardless of whether I'm a party member or not, I have always fought for the party's cause. I have left no stone unturned. I always felt that my natural alignment and ideology is with a nationalistic government. I have a glorious right-wing personality," said the four-time National Award winner.