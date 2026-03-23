Telangana's BJP held a 'Siege Assembly' protest against the Congress government's unfulfilled promises. BRS leaders joined in, demanding the release of ₹12,000 crore in pending student fee reimbursements, affecting lakhs of students.

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday organised a "Siege Assembly" (Assembly Muttadi) protest, demanding that the state government immediately implement its electoral promises. The BJP asserted that the ruling Congress in the state deceived the public with false guarantees before the assembly elections to gain power and failed to fulfil its promises.

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BRS Slams Govt Over Fee Reimbursements

Criticising the Revanth Reddy government, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA KP Vivekanand Goud called out the government for delaying ₹12,000 crore in student fee reimbursements for over 2.5 years. Speaking to ANI, he said, "The government has promised to fulfil the fee reimbursement of the students. But it's been 2.5 years since the Congress government came to power. Nearly Rs 12,000 crores of fee reimbursements are pending with the government. We, the BRS party, are demanding that this budget session immediately release all the pending fee reimbursements to the students because poor and SC, ST, BC, and minority students are suffering. They are not getting their certificates after the completion of their degrees. It's playing with the future of the students. We immediately demand that the Congress party release the pending fees."

Moreover, speaking on the same subject, BRS leader Palla Rajeshwar Reddy highlighted that the scheme benefits 10-12 lakh students annually, but the government hasn't paid anything in 2.5 years, causing financial issues for students, faculty, and colleges. "For the last 2.5 years, the Congress government could not pay a single rupee towards the fee reimbursement. This is one of the good schemes available only in Telangana, which was earlier started by the Congress government. But after KCR became Chief Minister, that was extended to many other sections. Earlier, it was given only to the SCs and STs, but then it was also extended to some of the BCs and minorities. Almost around 10 to 12 lakh students are getting every year Rs 2,500 crore," Reddy told ANI. "But in the last 2.5 years, they could not pay a single rupee to anyone, either to the student or to the college. Students are facing problems. The faculty are not getting their salaries. The management is on the verge of closure. So the government has to give the fee reimbursement immediately to all the people," he added.

BRS MLC Madhusudhana Chary emphasises that students' futures are at stake and demands that the government fulfil its reimbursement promise immediately. Speaking to ANI, he says, "Students, and we are demanding the reimbursement. Their (students) future is at stake. They are very tense, so the government have to fulfil the promise given. Because of this, we are here. On behalf of the students, we have demanded that the government clear the fee reimbursement." (ANI)