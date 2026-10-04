BJP's Himachal Pradesh unit held a State Office Bearers’ Meeting in Hamirpur to discuss strengthening the organisation down to the booth level, future programmes, and the party's roadmap for upcoming elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Himachal Pradesh held its State Office Bearers’ Meeting at Thakur Ram Singh Smriti Nyas in Hamirpur, under the chairmanship of BJP State President Dr Rajeev Bindal. BJP State In-Charge Shrikant Sharma, State Co-In-Charge Darshana Singh, Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, State Organisation General Secretary Siddharthan, State General Secretary Sanjeev Katwal, Payal Vaidya and other state office bearers attended the meeting.

Detailed discussions were held on strengthening the organisation down to the booth level, upcoming organisational programmes, Seva activities and the party’s future organisational roadmap.

BJP to Break 'Riwaz' in Himachal: Shrikant Sharma

Addressing the meeting, Shrikant Sharma said the long-standing political “Riwaz” (tradition) of alternating between Congress and BJP governments in Himachal Pradesh would change this time. He said the BJP would work to further strengthen its organisation under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with the support of the people, while contributing to the vision of a developed India by 2047.

Sharma said, “The riwaz will change in Himachal this time. The pattern of one term Congress and one term BJP will be broken. The Bharatiya Janata Party will contest the 2027 Assembly election with full strength across all 68 constituencies, and our organisation will work with the target of victory in every constituency.”

Referring to the BJP’s performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Sharma said the party would prepare for 2027 through a scientific strategy, effective booth management, continuous interaction with workers and a strong organisational network. He said the BJP was moving forward with the objective of further strengthening the organisation across 8,007 polling booths in the state.

Shrikant Sharma said PM Modi’s strong leadership was the BJP’s greatest strength. Referring to the abrogation of Article 370 and the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, he said the Modi government had demonstrated the political will to take major decisions in the national interest.

Cultural Nationalism and Countering Congress Narrative

Darshana Singh began her address by paying obeisance to Devbhoomi Himachal and remembering Mata Chintpurni, Mata Naina Devi and Mata Jwala Ji. She said she shared a long and emotional association with Himachal Pradesh and described the state as her “second home.”

Singh said cultural nationalism had gained new strength under the leadership of PM Modi. Accusing the Congress and Left parties of attempting to mislead the youth, she said the BJP would respond to their narratives with facts and history. She said historical episodes including the Emergency and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots should also be presented before the younger generation. She accused the Congress of being centred around one family and said the BJP, in contrast, was a worker-based organisation. Singh said the BJP organisation would work at the grassroots with the objective of changing the political Riwaz in Himachal Pradesh.

'Organisation Bigger Than Individual': Jairam Thakur

Jairam Thakur said Himachal Pradesh would soon enter an election year and the BJP must move forward with strong grassroots preparations. Referring to the recent local body and Panchayati Raj results, he said BJP-backed leadership had emerged in 10 of 11 Zila Parishads, while the BJP had won three of the four Municipal Corporations.

Thakur said these results reflected the prevailing public trend and called upon party workers to further strengthen the organisation.

He said, “The Bharatiya Janata Party will move forward with strong preparations at the grassroots. The organisation is bigger than any individual, and every worker must work keeping the interests of the organisation above personal considerations.” He said the party’s organisational objective was clear and its workers would work collectively and strengthen the BJP down to the booth level.

'Seva Jyoti Yatra' Announced

Dr Rajeev Bindal announced that the ‘Seva Jyoti Yatra’ would be organised across Himachal Pradesh on October 7. He said motorcycle rallies and padyatras would be organised across all 68 Assembly constituencies. These yatras would proceed from different constituencies towards designated district centres.

Dr Bindal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address would be viewed through LED screens at the district centres. Special Rangoli programmes would also be organised across districts, while a grand Rangoli programme would be held at The Ridge in Shimla. He said various Seva and public-service activities would also be organised across all BJP mandals during the programme.

Dr Bindal said the BJP organisation stood firmly on the foundation of “Karyalaya, Karyakarta and Karyakram”—Office, Worker and Programme—and the party would continue expanding its organisational activities across Himachal Pradesh on the strength of these three pillars. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)