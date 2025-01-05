BJP highlights Nehru's 'betrayal' in Chinese annexation of Indian territory, slams Cong for blaming PM Modi

In a sharp retort to Congress’ claims accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of allowing China to occupy Indian land, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday highlighted the historical context of the Chinese annexation of Indian territory, specifically during the tenure of Jawaharlal Nehru. BJP leader Amit Malviya's remarks, posted on social media platform X, were accompanied by a video of External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar elaborating on the events surrounding the Chinese occupation between 1958 and 1962.

Malviya challenged Congress for attributing the Chinese occupation solely to Modi’s leadership, stating that the annexation of Indian territories, including Aksai Chin and surrounding areas, occurred under Nehru’s administration. He pointed out that the new counties announced by China—He’an County and Hekang County—were part of the same territories that China had been occupying since the late 1950s and early 1960s.

"Imagine blaming Prime Minister Modi for Nehru’s betrayal! Congress has the dishonesty to speak of Chinese annexation of Indian territory, despite the fact that all of it occurred during Jawaharlal Nehru’s tenure as Prime Minister," he said in a post on X.

He’an County, according to Malviya, is the new designation for Aksai Chin, which was officially occupied by China by 1962. He also referenced the strategic G219 Highway, which China had formally opened in 1957, a fact that Nehru himself acknowledged in Parliament in 1959.

"Key features of He’an County include: • Haji Langar: Occupied by China in 1959; an Indian patrol was detained here in 1958. • Qizil Jilga: Captured by China in 1962. • Chung Tash: Occupied by China in 1962. • Dehra Compas: Taken over by China in 1961. • Shamal Lungpa: Seized by China in October 1959, close to the site of a 1959 attack on an Indian patrol," Malviya pointed.

The BJP leader expressed that Congress cannot "get away with such lies," especially when senior party leaders like Rahul Gandhi continue to deny the historical facts. Malviya’s comments were in direct response to Congress’ recent statement accusing the Modi government of giving China a "clean chit" despite the ongoing occupation of Indian land.

Dr. Jaishankar's video, shared alongside Malviya’s post, further underscored the point that the Chinese encroachment began decades earlier, long before Modi took office, and was not addressed adequately during Nehru’s tenure.

This exchange comes amid ongoing political debate over India’s handling of its borders, with both parties accusing each other of mishandling relations with China. The dispute continues to shape the national discourse, especially as India seeks to balance its diplomatic and security concerns in the region.

