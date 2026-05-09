Ahead of Himachal's civic polls, BJP National VP Saudan Singh addressed a workers' meet in Mandi, slamming the Congress govt. He accused it of corruption, pushing the state into economic bankruptcy, and failing on election promises.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has organised a massive workers' convention at Vipasha Sadan in Mandi ahead of the Municipal Corporation elections in the state. BJP National Vice President Saudan Singh attended the event as the chief guest.

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According to the official notification from the State Election Commission, if polling is required, the election will be held on May 17, 2026, while counting of votes for Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats will be undertaken immediately after the conclusion of polling at the respective Municipal Headquarters.

BJP State President Dr Rajeev Bindal, State Chief Spokesperson Rakesh Jamwal, State General Secretary Payal Vaidya, MLAs Anil Sharma, Inder Singh Gandhi, Puran Chand, former Mayor Virender Bhatt, along with several party office bearers, elected representatives and workers, were present on the occasion.

BJP Slams 'Incompetent and Corrupt' Congress Government

Addressing the gathering, BJP National Vice President Saudan Singh said that the voice of Himachal Pradesh today is clear: "End Congress loot, lies and corruption." He alleged that the Congress government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has emerged as the most incompetent and corrupt government in the history of Himachal Pradesh.

'State Pushed to Brink of Economic Bankruptcy'

He said that in its nearly three-and-a-half years in office, the Congress government has failed on every front and pushed the state towards economic crisis, administrative chaos and developmental stagnation. Saudan Singh stated that the Sukhu government had driven Himachal Pradesh to the brink of economic bankruptcy.

He claimed that the state's total debt has crossed Rs 1.10 lakh crore, making the financial condition one of the gravest in the state's history. He pointed out that until 2022, Himachal Pradesh had accumulated around Rs 70,000 crore debt over nearly 30 years, whereas the present Congress government has added more than Rs 40,000 crore debt in just three-and-a-half years. As a result, every citizen of Himachal is now burdened with an average debt of approximately Rs 1.40 lakh.

He alleged that while the government claims to have no funds for development works, crores of rupees are being spent on the luxury and comfort of its friends and close associates. Roads are in poor condition, hospitals lack doctors, educational institutions lack teachers and development works across the state have come to a standstill. He further alleged that hundreds of projects initiated during the previous BJP government have either been shut down or deliberately slowed down.

Accusations of Dismantling Welfare Schemes, False Guarantees

Saudan Singh further accused the Congress government of dismantling welfare schemes meant for the poor and vulnerable sections. He said that payments worth crores under Himcare, Sahara and Ayushman Bharat schemes remain pending, severely affecting healthcare services in the state. Social security pensions are reportedly being delayed by up to six months, causing hardship to lakhs of poor, elderly, widowed and differently-abled beneficiaries.

He also alleged that schemes such as Grihini Suvidha Yojana, Shagun Yojana, Swavalamban Yojana and Kanyadan Yojana were discontinued, exposing the anti-women mindset of the Congress government. He further stated that Congress had deceived the people of Himachal through false election guarantees. Women were promised Rs 1,500 per month, but the promise remains unfulfilled even after more than three years. Youth were promised five lakh jobs, but instead of employment generation, thousands of posts were abolished. Despite rising unemployment and thousands of vacancies lying unfilled, the government has failed to provide employment opportunities to the youth.

State BJP President Echoes Allegations of Anti-People Governance

Addressing the convention, BJP State President Rajeev Bindal said that the three-and-a-half-year tenure of the Congress government has been completely anti-people. He alleged that the government has burdened the people through steep hikes in HRTC bus fares, water bills, ration prices, stamp duty, cement prices and entry taxes, thereby breaking the backbone of poor and middle-class families.

'Peaceful Atmosphere Disturbed by Rising Crime'

Bindal further alleged that incidents of gang wars, murders, extortion, robberies and mafia activities have increased during the tenure of the Congress government, disturbing the peaceful atmosphere of Himachal Pradesh. He said that while officials and ministers continued blaming each other, the people of the state suffered due to insecurity and administrative failure.

He said that the false guarantees on the basis of which Congress came to power have now become a source of pain and disappointment for the people of Himachal Pradesh. Around 28 lakh women are still waiting for the promised Rs 1,500 monthly assistance, while lakhs of youth are struggling for employment and government jobs. Farmers, horticulturists, employees, traders and pensioners are all facing hardships due to the policies of the present government.

Bindal alleged that the Congress government has shut down more than 1,500 institutions in the last three-and-a-half years, including schools, colleges, hospitals, Patwar circles and several public service institutions. He said that when the Chief Minister himself admits that the government has no funds for development, such a government has no moral right to remain in power. He also accused the Congress government of diverting funds belonging to Gram Panchayats, BDCs, Zila Parishads, Municipal Councils and Municipal Corporations into the state treasury, resulting in the complete halt of development works at the grassroots level. He termed it a betrayal of public trust.

BJP leaders asserted that the people of Himachal Pradesh have now understood the reality of the Congress government and are fully prepared to teach the party a lesson in the upcoming Panchayati Raj and Municipal elections. The party urged workers to take the failures of the Congress government and the truth behind its false guarantees to every booth and ensure victory for BJP-supported candidates. (ANI)