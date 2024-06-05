Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BJP's '400 paar' dream falls short by over 100 seats; no government has crossed 400 seats in 40 years

    The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) fell short of their ambitious "Ab Ki Baar 400 Paar" slogan in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, facing the challenge of securing even 300 seats. Despite pre-election confidence and projections, the reality of electoral unpredictability became evident. The disappointment highlights the dynamic nature of democracy.

    BJP falls short by over 100 seats of 'Ab ki baar 400 paar'; No party has ever crossed 400 seats since 1984
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 5, 2024, 11:21 AM IST

    The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) faced a significant setback in the Lok Sabha election 2024 results, as their ambitious slogan 'Ab Ki Baar 400 Paar' (This time, more than 400 seats) failed to materialize. Despite aiming for an unprecedented 400 seats, the reality proved to be a disappointment, with projections indicating that even crossing the 300-seat mark would be challenging. This outcome necessitates reliance on allied parties to form a government, as it is clear that securing a majority alone is unattainable.

    The disappointment of failing to achieve the envisioned electoral success is underscored by the historical rarity of any party crossing the 400-seat milestone in the Lok Sabha elections. The last instance dates back to 1984 when the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's Congress party achieved this feat.

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 results explained: How marginal drop in BJP vote share led to massive dent in tally

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in previous elections, had altered its slogan to 'Ab Ki Baar, Modi Sarkar' (This time, Modi government), extensively propagated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP National President J.P. Nadda throughout the country. The fervent campaigning centred around the aspiration to surpass the 400-seat threshold.

    What went wrong with INDI Alliance? Reasons behind narrow miss in Lok Sabha election 2024 results

    Pre-election and post-election surveys had strengthened the confidence of the BJP-led NDA, consistently projecting a clear majority for the alliance. Forecasts across various polls suggested that the NDA would emerge victorious in over 350 constituencies. Analysts, drawing comparisons with the outcomes of the 2014 and 2019 elections, even speculated the possibility of the NDA crossing the 400-seat mark. However, these predictions were rendered moot by the actual results.

    The gap between aspirations and reality serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of electoral politics, where projections and speculations often diverge from actual outcomes. Despite meticulous planning and fervent campaigning, the outcome ultimately rests in the hands of the electorate, making every election a testament to the dynamic and ever-changing landscape of democracy.

    Last Updated Jun 5, 2024, 11:33 AM IST
