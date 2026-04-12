TN CM MK Stalin accused the BJP of using AIADMK as a 'mask' to enter the state during his campaign in Paramakudi. He expressed confidence in a DMK win. Udhayanidhi Stalin also campaigned, promising enhanced financial aid for women and new housing.

Stalin campaigns in Paramakudi, accuses BJP of using 'AIADMK mask'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday interacted with the public while on a morning walk as part of his campaign in the Paramakudi area, under the Kolathur constituency. Speaking to the media, Stalin accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to enter Tamil Nadu "wearing the mask of AIADMK". He further expressed confidence in a DMK sweep, saying that it is encouraging to see people talking to him happily in the morning and saying they will vote for the party.

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"The truth is that the BJP is entering Tamil Nadu wearing the mask of the AIADMK," the Chief Minister said. "Wherever I go, I engage in a morning walk. Since it is election time, people are meeting me happily. They are saying that they will vote for DMK, which is encouraging," he added.

CM Stalin also stopped for tea at a roadside stall and interacted with locals. Later on, he is set to meet the weaver community in the area, which forms a sizeable population with the area being a weaving hub for the state, producing soft and vibrant silk sarees.

When asked about the leak of Vijay's new film, currently seeking an official release date, CM Stalin added, "I do not need to respond to the issue of the actor and TVK leader Vijay's Jana Nayagan' movie being released online."

DMK intensifies campaign, Udhayanidhi announces poll promises

As part of the poll push for the 2026 assembly elections, the DMK party has intensified its campaigning, while highlighting its poll promises to the public. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday intensified the party's campaign for the 2026 Assembly elections, holding a high-decibel roadshow in Manachanallur in support of party candidate Kathiravan.

He said that if the DMK returns to power, the government would provide Rs 2,000 to women under an enhanced financial assistance scheme, expand housing initiatives, and introduce technology-driven benefits for students. "If the DMK returns to power, Rs 2,000 will be provided to women under an enhanced rights scheme... Under the Kalaignar Housing Scheme, 10 lakh houses will be constructed over the next 5 years... I also promise free laptops for 35 lakh students and the distribution of Rs 8,000 worth of coupons for purchasing household items," Udhayanidhi Stalin said.

He also targeted the Centre, alleging that Tamil Nadu has not received adequate financial support.

Election schedule and 2021 results

Tamil Nadu nears its Assembly elections, scheduled to be conducted in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. In the 2021 Assembly polls, the DMK won 133 seats, with Congress winning 18 and PMK winning five, VCK winning four, and others winning eight seats. The SPA won 159 seats collectively.

While the NDA won 75 seats, the AIADMK emerged as the largest party in the alliance with 66 seats. (ANI)