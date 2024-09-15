Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'I'll resign after 2 days... won't sit on CM's chair': Arvind Kejriwal in 1st big address since bail

    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 15, 2024, 12:30 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 15, 2024, 12:47 PM IST

    Two days after he was granted bail in the liquor policy case and walked out of prison after six months, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday that he would step down from the top post within the next 48 hours. Kejriwal emphasised that the future of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will now rest in the hands of the public.

    "Two days later, I will resign as Chief Minister. I will not sit on that chair till the people announce their verdict. Elections in Delhi are months away. I got justice from the legal court, now I will get justice from the people's court. I will sit on the Chief Minister's chair only after the order of the people," Kejriwal said.

    He said that a new Chief Minister would be appointed after his resignation, with the decision to be made during a cabinet meeting set to take place in the coming two days. Kejriwal also demanded that the elections in the national capital, scheduled for February, be held in November along with the polls in Maharashtra.

