BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia has slammed Rahul Gandhi for remaining silent during European leader Giacomo Filibeck's criticism of Indian democracy at the Bharat Summit 2026, accusing Gandhi of fueling instability and defaming the nation.

BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over Anti-Bharat Remarks At Hyderabad

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia has launched a scathing attack on Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of failing to challenge European Socialist leader Giacomo Filibeck's comments on India's democracy at the Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad. In a press conference, Bhatia described the event as an "anti-Bharat Summit", which was used to "sow seeds for instability in India".

"A platform that has to be ensured that it provides strength to India and Telangana was used to weaken India, express hatred for PM Narendra Modi, spread anarchy and sow seeds for instability in India," he said. He alleged that Filibeck used the platform to say "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhodd," and that Gandhi was present. "Look at the misfortune: a foreigner challenges and mocks India's mandate from an Indian platform. It is India's misfortune that its LoP is Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi did not stop Giacomo Filibeck; Rahul Gandhi did not say that it is our internal matter and Filibeck should not make comments on it. Rahul Gandhi clapped with a smile on his face; he laughed," he said.

Bhatia also accused Gandhi of acting out of frustration over electoral defeats. "Rahul Gandhi, while losing elections, is getting swept away in the hatred for Narendra Modi. He made his party lose 99 elections. This is his frustration. Rahul Gandhi has just one goal - to defame India," he said.

Filibeck on Saturday claimed that democracy was "under attack" in India and expressed support for Rahul Gandhi and the Congress while speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad. He said that international gatherings and conferences were important to draw global attention to challenges concerning democracy in India. "Democracy is under attack in India, and we need to defend it, and the best way to defend it is to stand by Rahul Gandhi and the Indian Congress Party," he said.

Filibeck further said that the Party of European Socialists and the Congress, along with other political movements across the world, were part of a progressive alliance that believed in social justice, climate justice, human rights and democracy. "And together with the Indian Congress Party and many other players around the globe, we are part of a progressive alliance--political movements that believe in values like social justice, climate justice, human rights, and democracy. True democracy. Not the corrupted one, not the rigged one, not the fake one," he said. The Bharat Summit 2026 brought together approximately 1,000 delegates, policymakers and thinkers from 70 countries to deliberate on a range of issues, including global geopolitics, democracy, climate change, artificial intelligence and progressive politics. (ANI)