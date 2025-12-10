BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad and HM Amit Shah criticised the opposition's walkout from the Lok Sabha, alleging it was triggered by the mention of 'infiltrators' during a debate on electoral reforms, not by criticism of former Prime Ministers.

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday criticised the opposition for walking out from the Lok Sabha during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speech during the discussion on the electoral reforms in the Lower House.

Prasad said that the opposition MPs did not walk out on any other issue but when Amit Shah invoked the issue of infiltrators, they got hurt. He said, "There would have been an excellent discussion on SIR, electoral reforms. The opposition did not appeal for the Bihar elections. When Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke about infiltrators, they walked out. They did not walk out on any other issue, but as soon as they heard about infiltrators, they ran away. They get hurt whenever there is a mention of infiltrators. But don't worry, necessary action will be taken."

Opposition Walks Out Over 'Infiltrators' Remark

Opposition MPs on Wednesday staged a walkout in the Lower House (Lok Sabha) of Parliament amid Union Home Minister Amit Shah's reply to the discussion on electoral reforms. After their walkout, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a jibe at the opposition, saying that they didn't walk out when he levelled allegations against former Prime Ministers Jawahar Lal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, but walked out on the issue of infiltrators.

"They can boycott 200 times, not even one infiltrator will be allowed to vote in this country...I was speaking about pushing infiltrators out of the country. I levelled numerous allegations against Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, his father (Rahul Gandhi), and Sonia ji; had they walked out at that time, it would have been logical. They walked out over infiltrators," Shah said.

"Our policy is 'detect, delete and deport'. Their policy is 'normalise infiltration, grant them recognition, include them in the vote list during the election and formalise this..." he added.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned until 11 am on December 11 (Thursday) after Shah's speech.

Shah, Rahul Gandhi Spar Over 'Vote Chori' Allegations

Earlier in the Lower House, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also sparred over the allegations of 'vote chori' in the Parliament, with the latter challenging Shah to conduct debate on his three press conferences on his claims of 'voter Chori', to which the Home Minister retorted "Parliament won't function as per his wish."

The heated exchange between the duo occurred when Rahul Gandhi interjected HM Shah while he was addressing the Lok Sabha on the discussion on electoral reforms. Slamming the opposition over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, Shah stated that he has answers to all their allegations, including those raised by Gandhi in his three press conferences. (ANI)