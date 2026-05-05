Following their victory in the Kerala Assembly elections, newly-elected BJP MLAs were welcomed at the party office. For the first time, the BJP will have three MLAs in the state assembly, a performance hailed as 'historic' by V Muraleedharan.

Newly-elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs on Tuesday, including Keralam BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar, V Muraleedharan, and BB Gopakumar, were warmly welcomed at the party's state unit office in Thiruvananthapuram following their victory in the recently-held Keralam Assembly elections. The BJP, for the first time in the history of Keralam politics, will now have three MLAs representing the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state Assembly.

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BJP Hails 'Historic' Performance

BJP MLA-elect from Kazhakkoottam, V Muraleedharan, hailed the party's historic performance in Keralam following the recent election results. Muraleedharan won the Kazhakootam Assembly constituency seat by a margin of 428 votes. Speaking to ANI, Muraleedharan remarked, "In the next Assembly elections in Keralam, the BJP will emerge as a major player. BJP has secured a historic win in Keralam. It is the first time the BJP has won three seats. In 2016, the BJP won one seat. We believe the people of Keralam expressed their support for the BJP through the elections because of the work and policies of PM Modi."

Highlighting the growing influence of Prime Minister Modi's leadership and policies in the state, he said, "It is a very happy occasion. It shows that the politics of Kerala is going through a change. Till now, Kerala politics was centred around the bipolar system of UDF and LDF. Most of the time, their views were identical because at the national level, they are part of the INDIA Alliance. So, the counter-view will be presented hereafter."

"BJP, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, has been consistently making efforts for the development of the nation. So, the voice for development will be echoed on the Floor of the House. This election result will be a milestone. I am sure that in the coming days, Kerala politics will be defined by the 3 seats which the BJP has won, pre-2026 and post-2026," the BJP leader added.

Kerala Election Results

Muraleedharan on Monday won the Kazhakootam Assembly constituency seat by a margin of 428 votes in Keralam. He contested against CPI(M)'s Kadakampally Surendran, and the Congress had fielded advocate Sarathchandra Prasad.

The Congress-led UDF defeated the incumbent LDF government by winning 63 out of 140 seats in state elections. The Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led LDF secured 26 seats, while the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) won 22 seats, marking the exit of the incumbent LDF administration in the state. (ANI)