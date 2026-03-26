BJP leader Subrata Bhattacharjee voiced confidence in winning the Assam elections, citing CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's popular work. He predicted the BJP would win all three district seats and that Congress would fail to secure even 20 seats statewide.

BJP Expresses Confidence in Victory

BJP leader Subrata Bhattacharjee expressed confidence in the party's prospects in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections. The BJP leader said that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's work over the past five years has earned public approval, making Assam one of the leading states.

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Speaking to ANI, Bhattacharjee said, "CM Himanta Biswa Sarma embarked on his tenure with a clear objective: to ensure that, through the work accomplished over these past five years, Assam would emerge today as one of the select few states... Now, before the election, we can confidently state that the people of Assam are extremely pleased with the CM and the BJP."

He expressed confidence that the BJP will win all three Assembly seats in the district and said it is doubtful whether the Congress will even secure twenty seats in the state.

"As things stand today, it remains doubtful whether the Congress party will even manage to secure twenty seats in this election... In this district, the BJP is contesting three Legislative Assembly constituencies, and we are fully confident that the party will emerge victorious in all three of them," he added.

Assam's Electoral Battleground

Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly. The BJP government, led by Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power. The Assam Chief Minister is set to contest from his traditional Jalukbari seat.

The polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, the Election Commission of India announced.

Recap of 2021 Assembly Elections

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the NDA, comprising the BJP, AGP and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), won 75 seats, with the BJP alone winning 60 seats. The Congress and AIUDF had formed a grand alliance along with the BPF and the communist parties, but the alliance performed poorly with just 16 seats out of 126.

Voter turnout was as high as 86.2 per cent with over 2. 2 crore registered voters in 2021. (ANI)