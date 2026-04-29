Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and BJP's Gourav Vallabh express confidence in forming a government in West Bengal, citing PM Modi's campaign. Exit polls by Chanakya, Matrize, and Poll Diary also project a BJP victory over the TMC on May 4.

BJP Leaders Confident of West Bengal Victory

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday exuded confidence that the BJP will form a governemnt in West Bengal, following the announcement of results on May 4 and highlighted the aggressive campaigning led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing a press conference here soon after the release of exit polls, the Union Minister underlined the importance of the West Bengal elections for the BJP-led NDA. "Results of 5 states (Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Assam, West Bengal) are coming on May 4... The West Bengal election is very important for us, and we have made a lot of efforts there... We have campaigned there to make Bengal Sonar Bangla. We are confident that a BJP-NDA government will be formed in West Bengal," he said.

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Meanwhile, BJP leader Gourav Vallabh echoed the sentiments of Ramdas Athawale. "4 May TMC would be gone from Bengal, and BJP would form a good governance model. Exit polls already show the BJP crossing 155-160 seats, and I am confident the final results will be even higher. In Assam, BJP is set for a third term with more than two-thirds of the seats, as voters have rejected Congress's dynastic politics and backed development under Himanta Biswa Sarma. In Puducherry, NDA is also on course to return. In Kerala, our vote share is doubling, and in Tamil Nadu, we expect positive results too," he said.

Record Voter Turnout in West Bengal

Meanwhile, West Bengal has achieved its highest voter turnout since independence, reaching a historic 91.66 per cent during Phase II of the elections. "The combined poll percentage over the two phases stands at 92.47%. Previously, the highest poll-participation in WB was 84.72% (2011 GELA), " the release from ECI said.

Female voters led the voting numbers with 92.28 per cent, with male voters following closely at 91.07 per cent.

Exit Polls Project BJP Win

Meanwhile, the pollsters, in their exit poll projections, projected the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning West Bengal in the 2026 Assembly elections, whose polling concluded this evening. The exit poll by Chanakya Strategies has projected 150-160 Assembly seats in the BJP's corner while placing Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) with 130-140 seats of the total 294 Assembly seats in the state.

Other parties are projected to win six to 10 Assembly seats in West Bengal as per Chanakya Strategies.

According to exit poll projections by Matrize, the BJP is winning the West Bengal Assembly polls with 146-161, while TMC is projected to win 125 to 140 seats. As per Matrize too, other parties are being projected to win six to 10 Assembly seats in West Bengal.

The exit poll by Poll Diary has projected 142 to 171 Assembly seats in the BJP's corner, while placing Mamata Banerjee's party with 99 to 127 seats in West Bengal. Meanwhile, other political parties are projected to win five to nine Assembly seats.

The main fight in West Bengal was witnessed between the ruling TMC and the BJP. The counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)