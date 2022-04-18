BJP chief Nadda: Rejected and dejected parties must change track

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Monday came down hard upon the Opposition, accusing them of waging a direct onslaught on the spirit of the nation and aspersions of the country's hardworking citizens.

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Monday came down hard upon the Opposition, accusing them of waging a direct onslaught on the spirit of the nation and aspersions of the country's hardworking citizens.

Taking potshots at the opposition expressing shock at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence over the incidents of communal violence in parts of the country, Nadda -- in an open letter -- noted: "Today, India is seeing two distinctive styles of politics -- the NDA's efforts which are seen in their work and the petty politics of a group of parties which is seen in their acerbic words. In the last few days, we have seen these parties come together once again in letter (whether in spirit too, time will tell) in which they have waged a direct onslaught on the spirit of our nation."

Nadda questioned the 'rejected and dejected' parties over their 'haunting silence' on the violence in Karol, Rajasthan.

"Dyed in the wool proponents of vote bank politics that they are, these parties are fearing that their shenanigans are being fully exposed comprehensively. For decades, they freely patronised lumpen, anti-social elements who bullied common people. Now that these elements are being subjected to the laws of the land, the parties that sheltered these elements are panicking and thus taking to this bizarre conduct," the BJP chief wrote.

The BJP chief also recalled incidents of violence under the Congress regime. He urged Congress to introspect why the parties that once ruled the country for decades have now been confined to the margins of history.

Let's take a look at the instances highlighted by Nadda:

* In November 1966, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi opened fire on Hindu sadhus sitting outside Parliament who had marched to the national capital demanding the banning of cow slaughter in the country.

* Nadda quoted Rajiv Gandhi who had said that 'when a big tree fall, the earth shakes' as justification for the killing of thousands of Sikhs following then PM Indira Gandhi's death.

* Nadda listed the communal riots under the Congress rule: Gujarat 1969, Moradabad 1980, Bhiwandi 1984, Meerut 1987, Bhagalpur 1989, Hubbali 1994, Assam 2012, Muzaffarnagar 2013

* The BJP chief recalled that 'it was the UPA, which was controlled by an extra-constitutional NAC, that brought in the most-horrific Communal Violence Bill. The Bill, he claimed, stooped to new lows of vote-bank politics by even UPA standards.

Attacking the Left parties and Trinamool Congress, Nadda said: 'The shameful political violence in West Bengal and Kerala, and the repeated killing and targeting of BJP workers offers a glimpse of how some of our political parties video democracy.'

Also Read: Delhi auto, taxi drivers to go on strike today amid rising fuel prices

Also Read: No flights to Hong Kong due to COVID-19 restrictions: Air India