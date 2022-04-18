Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    No flights to Hong Kong due to COVID-19 restrictions: Air India

    Indian passengers can only enter the city if they have a Covid-19 negative certificate from a test performed 48 hours before the trip.
     

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 18, 2022, 9:05 AM IST

    Air India announced cancelling the flight services to Hong Kong following the Covid-19 restriction imposed by Hong Kong authorities and restricted demand in the sector, the airline confirmed. 

    Air India tweeted on Sunday, stating that due to the restrictions imposed by Hong Kong authorities and the sector's limited demand, their Hong Kong flights and back of the 19th and 23rd of April are cancelled. 

     

    According to Hong Kong government rules, Indian passengers can only enter the city if they have a Covid-19 negative certificate from a test performed 48 hours before the trip.

    Previously in January 2022, Hong Kong declared a two-week ban on incoming flights from eight countries, including India, due to the surge in the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

    At a press conference, Carrie Lam, the HKSAR Chief Executive, announced the flight suspension. 

    As per Xinhua, Lam further stated that the ban would affect passengers from Australia, India, Pakistan, France, Canada, Britain, the Philippines and the United States, including transferring passengers. 

    She further added the decision was made due to the rapid growth in the local COVID-19 situation. 

