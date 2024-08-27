Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BJP calls for Bengal Bandh on August 28 to protest against atrocities on students

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a 12-hour general strike in West Bengal on Wednesday to protest police action on participants of the march to the state secretariat. BJP is planning the bandh from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm.

    BJP calls for Bengal Bandh on August 28 to protest against atrocities by police on students gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 27, 2024, 4:58 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 27, 2024, 4:58 PM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called for a 12-hour general strike in West Bengal on August 28 to protest against the police action on those who took part in the march to state secretariat Nabbana on Tuesday. The police used batons, tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowd who proceeded to Nabanna. After a woman doctor in a state-run hospital was allegedly raped and killed earlier this month, they demanded that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee resign.

    “We are forced to give the call for a general strike as this autocratic regime is turning a deaf ear to the voices of people, the demand for justice for the deceased doctor sister. Instead of justice, Mamata Banerjee’s police are turning on the peace-loving people of the state, who only wanted a safe and secure environment for women,” BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said. 

    Also Read | Kolkata Police DC on Nabanna Abhijan protests: 'We will handle situation first, count arrests later'

    The BJP referred to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as a “dictator” on Tuesday and urged her resignation in order to guarantee a just investigation into the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. In addition, the BJP has insisted that Banerjee and Police Commissioner Vineet Goel undergo polygraph tests from the CBI, as the party claims Goel first stated that the victim had committed suicide.

    A large number of protesters, mostly young people, started the 'Nabanna Abhijan' on Tuesday afternoon from two different points in the city, calling for Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, to resign and for the perpetrators of the doctor's rape and murder to be taken into custody. The demonstrators blamed the CM for not making sure that ladies were safe and secure, which they claim is what caused the RG Kar tragedy that caused outcry around the country.

    Also Read | Nabanna Abhijan Rally: 'Will bring Bengal to standstill', BJP says after fresh clashes erupt; Read more

    The demonstration, which was sponsored by the student platform "Chhatrasamaj" and the state government employees' organisation "Sangrami Joutha Mancha," started at two different places: College Square in north Kolkata and Santragachi in Howrah.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Actor Darshan to be shifted from Parappana Agrahara to Ballari jail? Here's what we know vkp

    Actor Darshan to be shifted from Parappana Agrahara to Ballari jail? Here's what we know

    Love gone wrong! Pakistani man's hopes to elope with girlfriend to India lands him in BSF hands

    Love gone wrong! Pakistani man's hopes to elope with girlfriend to India lands him in BSF hands

    Kerala likely to receive rainfall with thunder and lightning; IMD sounds orange, yellow alerts 29 august 2024 anr

    Kerala likely to receive rainfall with thunder and lightning; IMD sounds orange, yellow alerts

    No job cuts, company focused on AI-driven business expansion, says Infosys CEO Salil Parekh dmn

    No job cuts, company focused on AI-driven business expansion, says Infosys CEO Salil Parekh

    Kolkata horror: BJP lambasts 'dictator' Mamata Banerjee; demand resignation and polygraph test on her (WATCH) snt

    Kolkata horror: BJP lambasts 'dictator' Mamata Banerjee; demand resignation and polygraph test on her (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Actor Darshan to be shifted from Parappana Agrahara to Ballari jail? Here's what we know vkp

    Actor Darshan to be shifted from Parappana Agrahara to Ballari jail? Here's what we know

    Love gone wrong! Pakistani man's hopes to elope with girlfriend to India lands him in BSF hands

    Love gone wrong! Pakistani man's hopes to elope with girlfriend to India lands him in BSF hands

    Kerala likely to receive rainfall with thunder and lightning; IMD sounds orange, yellow alerts 29 august 2024 anr

    Kerala likely to receive rainfall with thunder and lightning; IMD sounds orange, yellow alerts

    Why was Lord Mountbatten Killed? The unsolved mystery of India's last Viceroy [READ] ATG

    Why was Lord Mountbatten Killed? The unsolved mystery of India's last Viceroy [READ]

    Balochistan 130 Pakistan Army men killed in BLA's 20-hour 'Operation Herof', chilling videos released (WATCH) snt

    Balochistan: 130 Pakistan Army men killed in BLA's 20-hour 'Operation Herof', chilling videos released (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon