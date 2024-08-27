BJP calls for Bengal Bandh on August 28 to protest against atrocities on students

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a 12-hour general strike in West Bengal on Wednesday to protest police action on participants of the march to the state secretariat. BJP is planning the bandh from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called for a 12-hour general strike in West Bengal on August 28 to protest against the police action on those who took part in the march to state secretariat Nabbana on Tuesday. The police used batons, tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowd who proceeded to Nabanna. After a woman doctor in a state-run hospital was allegedly raped and killed earlier this month, they demanded that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee resign.

“We are forced to give the call for a general strike as this autocratic regime is turning a deaf ear to the voices of people, the demand for justice for the deceased doctor sister. Instead of justice, Mamata Banerjee’s police are turning on the peace-loving people of the state, who only wanted a safe and secure environment for women,” BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said.

The BJP referred to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as a “dictator” on Tuesday and urged her resignation in order to guarantee a just investigation into the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. In addition, the BJP has insisted that Banerjee and Police Commissioner Vineet Goel undergo polygraph tests from the CBI, as the party claims Goel first stated that the victim had committed suicide.

A large number of protesters, mostly young people, started the 'Nabanna Abhijan' on Tuesday afternoon from two different points in the city, calling for Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, to resign and for the perpetrators of the doctor's rape and murder to be taken into custody. The demonstrators blamed the CM for not making sure that ladies were safe and secure, which they claim is what caused the RG Kar tragedy that caused outcry around the country.

The demonstration, which was sponsored by the student platform "Chhatrasamaj" and the state government employees' organisation "Sangrami Joutha Mancha," started at two different places: College Square in north Kolkata and Santragachi in Howrah.

