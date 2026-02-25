BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the IYC's 'shirtless, tasteless, brainless' protest at the AI Summit, branding Congress the 'Anti-India Naked Congress' and accusing the party of promoting threats and abuse against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Poonawalla Slams 'Brainless' Protest

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Congress over the Indian Youth Congress' recent "shirtless" protest at the AI Summit, terming the party the "Anti-India Naked Congress" and accusing it of promoting abuse and threats against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing a press conference here, Poonawalla alleged that the protest by the Indian Youth Congress members at the AI Impact Summit was "shirtless, tasteless, classless and brainless," and claimed it had embarrassed the country on an international platform.

"We all know that today, INC no longer stands for Indian National Congress. It has become the CCP - Compromised Congress Party, the ANC - Anti-National Congress, the ACP - Abusive Congress Party... Today, in the true sense, INC has become the 'India-Virodhi Nangi Congress' (Anti-India Naked Congress)," he said. Referring to the protest by the Indian Youth Congress, he added, "Recently, the Youth Congress performed a shirtless, topless, characterless, emotionless and brainless act at the AI Summit."

Poonawalla alleged that while other parties condemned the protest, the Congress responded with defiance. "While the country and even alliance partners condemned this act, the Congress responded with 'Chori aur Seena Jori'," he said.

Allegations of 'Death Threats' Against PM

Poonawalla also targeted Congress leader Brinder Singh Dhillon, alleging that he used threatening language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest. He claimed that such remarks amounted to a "direct death threat" to the Prime Minister.

'A Pattern of Abuse'

"These are not isolated incidents," Poonawalla said, alleging that Congress leaders have repeatedly used abusive language against the Prime Minister and other constitutional authorities. "They called the country's first tribal woman President 'Rashtrapatni', they shout and abuse the Speaker, they give death threats to the Prime Minister, they open fronts against the judiciary, and they abuse the Election Commission. This has become the character of the Congress party," he said.

"Many Congress leaders have said, 'Modi teri kabar khudegi,' (Modi, your grave will be dug) and the Leader of Opposition himself has used language like 'Modi ko lathi-dando se maarenge (We will beat Modi with sticks and batons)," Poonawalla added.

"During the Bihar elections, insults were hurled at the Prime Minister's mother not once, but four times. Insults have been hurled at his community, the Modi community. Because he comes from the OBC community, they call him 'neech' and use various casteist slurs. They have called him Bhasmasur, Gangu Teli, Raavan, Rakshas (Demon), Bichhoo (Scorpion), and Saanp (Snake). After saying all this, they are now openly saying, 'Kill Modi'," he further said.

Rahul Gandhi's 'Shop of Abuse' Attacked

Poonawalla also accused Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of fostering a culture of negativity and disrespect. Referring to Congress' "Mohabbat ki Dukaan" slogan, Poonawalla alleged that the party was instead operating a "shop of abuse, threats, and compromises."

Expanding his attack, Poonawalla accused Rahul Gandhi of speaking against India on foreign soil and questioning national achievements, including economic growth and digital infrastructure initiatives such as UPI. He also criticised Gandhi's remarks related to India's military actions and vaccine policy during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Whenever Rahul Gandhi goes abroad, he speaks against India. When the economy grows at 8.2%, he says it is 'dead.' When India gives a befitting reply to Pakistan through military operations and digs the graves of terrorists by doing Operation Sindoor, Gandhi raises questions about the army's morale. He acted as an agent for foreign vaccines, spreading misinformation against India's own vaccine. He even speaks against India's UPI and digital infrastructure," he said.

Alliance Partners Questioned

Poonawalla further claimed that several Opposition parties had distanced themselves from the protest. "Whether it is the Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam or Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), none are standing with this anti-national act," he said.

Poonawalla further questioned Congress' alliance partners, including the Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, DMK and Shiv Sena (UBT) - asking whether they stand with what he termed a "compromised, abusive Congress" or with the national interest. His remarks come after last week, when Indian Youth Congress members staged a "shirtless protest" at Bharat Mandapam during the AI Impact Summit. (ANI)