BJP MP Rahul Sinha accused TMC's 'Harmad Bahini' of perpetrating post-poll violence, attributing it to the party's internal factionalism. ECI has issued a 'zero tolerance' directive after TMC offices in Asansol and Howrah were vandalised.

BJP Blames TMC Factionalism for Violence

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rahul Sinha on Wednesday accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of internal factional violence, stating that TMC's Harmad Bahini is responsible for the unrest. He clarified that BJP workers have been instructed to refrain from violence, while urging police action against those causing disruptions within TMC ranks. Speaking to ANI, Sinha said," All violence is being perpetrated by TMC's 'Harmad Bahini'. We have directed our party workers not to be a part of any violence. But TMC workers are attacking each other due to the factionalism within. That is why this situation has occurred. People think this is being done by BJP, but it is one faction of TMC attacking another faction of TMC. We have told the Police to take prompt action..."

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On incidents of post-poll violence in the state, BJP MP Saumitra Khan says, "The police are taking action, and the party is taking action. Now, anyone who does something will be arrested, whether they belong to the party or not." "Didi has been in politics since 1984, and now it's 2026. She has lost three times in her life. Didi, everything ends. So today you are finished..."

ECI Orders 'Zero Tolerance'

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a stern directive to the West Bengal Chief Secretary (CS), Director General of Police (DGP), and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to ensure 'zero tolerance' toward any incidents of post-poll violence in the state.

TMC Offices Vandalised

The ECI directive came after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) office in Asansol's Godhuli area was allegedly vandalised on Monday after the BJP recorded a historic win in the assembly elections. Unknown miscreants vandalised the TMC office, leaving the premises heavily damaged, with furniture, flags, posters and banners torn down.

This is the second alleged incident of vandalism of the TMC office. The TMC office in the Dumurjala area of Howrah was allegedly vandalised, escalating the already intense political atmosphere in West Bengal. The incident scene shows broken windows, torn posters, and scattered furniture, with the TMC flag thrown onto the road. This act of vandalism follows a series of violent incidents between TMC and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters in the state, highlighting the increasing political hostility ahead of the final election results. (ANI)