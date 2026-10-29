BJP and Congress workers clashed outside Nagpur's Mankapur Indoor Stadium during vote counting. Police restored order as political tensions escalated regarding remarks about constitutional authorities and the 2029 general elections.

Political Clash at Nagpur Counting Centre

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 (ANI): Following a high-voltage clash between workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress outside the Mankapur Indoor Stadium during the Nagpur Graduates' Constituency vote counting, a Congress worker asserted that the nation's youth would show the ruling party the exit door, claiming that "it will be Gen Z that will oust the BJP from the entire country in the upcoming 2029 elections." Police personnel deployed at the venue intervened swiftly to disperse the agitated workers and brought the situation under control.

Following the face-off, a Congress worker told ANI, "...in the upcoming 2029 elections, it will be the Gen Z that will oust the BJP from the entire country..." Security has been stepped up around the counting centre to avoid any further untoward incidents and ensure smooth conduct of the counting process, officials said.

BJP Responds to Political Tensions

Meanwhile, a BJP worker warned against making derogatory remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Maharashtra Chief Minister, stating that the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) is capable of giving a "fitting reply." Speaking on the recent tensions, the BJP worker asserted that workers of the party would not tolerate abusive language directed at constitutional authorities.

"If they use abusive language or make derogatory remarks about the country’s Prime Minister or the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, we—as party workers—will not tolerate it," the worker said. Emphasising that the opposition must maintain political decorum, the worker added, "The BJYM can give a fitting reply... they ought to uphold the dignity of the offices of the Prime Minister of India and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. If they fail to do so, the BYJM will respond." The statement comes in the wake of a clash between BJP and Congress workers outside the Mankapur Indoor Stadium during the vote counting for the Nagpur Graduates' Constituency, which prompted police intervention to disperse the crowd. (ANI)