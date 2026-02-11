Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleges the death of BJP candidate Mahadevappa was a 'killing orchestrated by the Congress' due to fear of electoral defeat. The BJP demands an impartial probe and the arrest of responsible Congress leaders.

BJP alleges 'killing orchestrated by Congress'

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Tuesday, alleged that the death of BJP's sixth ward municipal councillor candidate, Mahadevappa, was not a suicide but "a killing orchestrated by the Congress." Sanjay accused Congress leaders of being "driven by fear of defeat" and engaging in "intimidation and anarchy."

He warned that public outrage against the party was imminent, saying, "Do not mistake our restraint for weakness. After the elections, a decisive fight will be launched against the Congress. BJP workers have a proven history of confronting and defeating BRS's unlawful actions. The time has come to bring down the Congress government." Sanjay urged BJP workers to remain "fearless and resolute," asserting that the party leadership "stands firmly with every party worker."

He also mentioned that BJP State President Ramachandra Rao is proceeding to meet and console Mahadevappa's family. Demanding action against those responsible, the minister said, "Those Congress leaders responsible for Mahadevappa's death must be arrested without delay. An impartial investigation must be conducted, and the guilty must receive the strictest punishment."

'BJP holds Revanth Reddy's govt responsible'

Earlier, BJP leader NV Subhash also claimed that Mahadevappa was allegedly harassed and intimidated by Congress leaders, which led to the candidate taking his own life. Speaking to ANI, Subhash expressed condolences to Mahadevappa's family. and said the BJP holds the Congress-led government under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy responsible for the incident."The BJP condemns the intimidation of the Congress leaders, especially in the Makthal municipality, and we demand an impartial probe. The incident that happened this morning involved Mahadevappa, the BJP sixth ward municipal councillor candidate, who was harassed and intimidated by the Congress party leaders, which led to him hanging himself. The BJP Telangana extends its condolences to the family members of Mahadevappa... The BJP blames Revanth Reddy's government..." said Subhash.

Police Register Suicide Case

According to Narayanpet Police, a 46-year-old Mahadevappa, BJP candidate from Ward 6, died by suicide on Monday, around 5:30 am. Police informed that the deceased's body was shifted for post-mortem examination.

"Today, around 5:30 am, Mahadevappa, a 46-year-old BJP candidate from Ward 6 in Maktal Municipality, died by suicide. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter. The deceased's body has been shifted for post-mortem examination," the police said. The official has registered a case against the suicide incident. Further investigation is still underway.

Tensions Rise Ahead of Municipal Elections

The incident has heightened tensions in the region ahead of the Telangana municipal elections on February 11, with results announced on February 13. Elections are scheduled for 116 municipalities and seven corporations, and nominations will be accepted from January 27 to January 30.

Elections are due in 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations across the State, covering 2,996 wards and divisions whose terms have expired. (ANI)