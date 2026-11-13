BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa accuses AAP of dumping dead fish into the Yamuna River to sabotage the government before Chhath Puja. Irrigation officials have requested an FIR to investigate the incident and identify those involved.

BJP Alleges AAP Dumped Dead Fish into Yamuna Before Chhath Puja Event

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday accused the AAP of dumping dead fish into the Yamuna River ahead of Chhath Puja, declaring that there is no greater sin than the act of dumping dead fish in the river. "No one could have imagined that politics could sink this low—what Mr. Kejriwal and his associates have done. There can be no greater sin than this...Chhath Puja is set to take place here—worship of Chhath Maiya—where women observing the fast will arrive to offer arghya (ritual offerings), and into this very water, they are dumping these fish...Dead fish—what could be a greater sin than this? said Sirsa.

In a self-made video, Sirsa alleged that Arvind Kejriwal and his associates are distressed by the start of the 'Namo Yamuna River Safari' cruise service, claiming that Kejriwal and his associates are allegedly hiring people to bring dead fish from the market and film videos. "The BJP under the leadership of Rekha Gupta achieved a milestone by cleaning 60 percent of the Yamuna. Now that a cruise service is operating on the river, they [Kejriwal and his associates] are so distressed that they are having people from across Delhi go there, bring dead fish from the market, and film videos with them," said Sirsa.

"I want to tell the people of Delhi: Have you ever seen white fish in the Yamuna? Where have these dead fish come from? When there were no live white fish in the Yamuna, where did the dead ones come from? The Aam Aadmi Party can sink to such lows for just one sole purpose—because blemishes are appearing on their 10-year incompetent government," added Sirsa. Sirsa's remarks came after officials of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department claimed that unknown people are allegedly dumping dead fish into the Yamuna River ahead of the Chhath festival, with the sole objective of "tarnishing" the image of the Delhi government. The official has demanded the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) and to promptly investigate the matter.

"It is brought to your kind attention that some unidentified individuals are dumping dead fish into the Yamuna River with the sole objective of tarnishing the image of the Delhi government, which is organising the Chhath festival on a large scale," said Somnath Kashyap, executive engineer in the Irrigation and Flood Control Department. The Executive Engineer has written to the Station House Officer of Sonia Vihar Police Station, requesting to lodge an FIR against unknown people for allegedly dumping dead fish. "The Chhath festival is scheduled to be celebrated on 15th and 16th November 2026 along the Yamuna River, wherein a large number of devotees are expected to visit the Chhath Ghats to offer their prayers," the Executive Engineer wrote in his letter. "In view of the above, it is requested to kindly investigate the matter, identify the unscrupulous persons involved in such unlawful, antisocial, and reprehensible activities, with the sole objective of hurting the religious sentiment of mass devotees and tarnishing the image of the Delhi Government and take strict legal action against them in accordance with law. Your prompt intervention in the matter is solicited," the letter read.