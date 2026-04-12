West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya launched a sharp attack on the TMC, alleging a conspiracy to delete Hindu voters from electoral rolls. He asserted that the TMC's influence is waning and its 'end had begun.'

BJP Accuses TMC of 'Conspiracy' to Delete Hindu Voters

West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and party supremo Mamata Banerjee, alleging that the deletion of Hindu voters from electoral rolls in certain areas was part of a "conspiracy orchestrated by the TMC".

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Reacting to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks accusing the BJP of being a "two-headed poisonous snake", alleging that the names of both Hindu and Muslim voters were removed from the electoral rolls following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Bhattacharya said the ruling party was manipulating voter rolls using administrative influence. "The deletion of Hindu votes in areas where the BJP was leading was no accident--it was a conspiracy orchestrated by TMC, using its administration to intimidate voters and manipulate the rolls. But today, the people of Bengal have seen through TMC's real game," he said.

'TMC's End Has Begun'

He further claimed that the TMC's political influence in the state was weakening and asserted that the party's "end had begun". "Whatever TMC had to do, it has already done in the past fifteen years. Now its end has begun. The government is only surviving on borrowed time--TMC is finished, and it is on its way out," he added.

BJP Leader Questions Roles of Humayun Kabir, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

On leaders like Humayun Kabir and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Bhattacharya questioned their political roles and accused them of inconsistent positioning across parties. He questioned Kabir's "stature" as a leader and further accused Chowdhury of being in Congress but riding the TMC tide. "What is Humayun Kabir's stature? Who is he? At the end of the day, he is an MLA of TMC. He is the Plan B of TMC. Humayun Kabir was part of a plan to sneak into power through the back door, even eyeing the post of Deputy Chief Minister. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's stand remains unclear--playing the wrong game in the wrong court and still tied to Congress while trying to ride with TMC," he stated.

Critique of TMC Governance and Abhishek Banerjee

The BJP leader also targeted TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, saying he "needs training" and should study governance models in other BJP-ruled states. Referring to development comparisons, he cited figures on foreign direct investment (FDI) and alleged large-scale corruption in recruitment and government jobs in West Bengal. "He needs training; he should go to Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and see the difference. Shivraj Singh Chouhan transformed MP with schemes now copied by Congress. Compare Maharashtra's FDI at 13.6 per cent with Bengal's 0.6 per cent--why? Forty thousand teaching jobs sold, five lakh government posts erased, corruption everywhere. Name one department without a scandal. In Bengal, minorities have suffered, and families cry for justice. TMC's dominance is fading. Bengal's people have understood the truth," Bhattacharya said.

"A welfare state must support the poor and women, but it also needs industry and investment. After Nandigram and Singur, Bengal was branded an anti-investment state," he added.

'Tide Has Turned': BJP Cites Modi's Rallies

Bhattacharya further claimed that the political mood in the state was shifting, pointing to large crowds at recent rallies addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the assembly polls. "The crowd at PM Modi's rally was massive. The atmosphere was electric... The mood is clear that the Trinamool's time is over, and the tide has turned," he said.

High-Stakes Electoral Battle

The remarks come amid intensified political exchanges between the BJP and TMC ahead of the upcoming electoral cycle in West Bengal.

West Bengal is set for two phases of assembly polls on April 23 and 29, with the results set for May 4. The upcoming elections follow the 2021 battle, where the TMC secured a landslide 213 seats. However, the BJP's growth from a minor player to 77 seats in the last cycle has set the stage for the current high-stakes confrontation.