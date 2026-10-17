BJD MLA Arun Sahoo claimed BJP suffered a setback in Odisha student polls, calling it the 'beginning of their downfall', despite the ABVP winning more president and general secretary posts across 13 universities.

BJD MLA alleges BJP interference The BJD MLA also alleged that senior BJP leaders and the state administration had attempted to influence student politics. Speaking to ANI, Sahoo said, "On the 15th of October, the college students' union election was held all over the state under the banner of Biju Chhatra Janata Dal... The Bharatiya Janata Party got a severe blow from Gen Zs. The CM had given directions to all the officers to help people, and the police administration was dancing to the music of the BJP government. They applied many illegal measures but faced defeat from the students. This is the beginning of the downfall of the BJP government in the state."Elaborating on his allegations, Sahoo claimed that Deputy Chief Ministers, ministers, MLAs and the Chief Minister were involved in efforts to influence the elections. He said, “Powerful leaders, including Deputy Chief Ministers, ministers, honourable MLAs and even the honourable Chief Minister, were involved across the state. The Chief Minister had directed all officers to provide assistance, and the police and district administrations were dancing to the tune of the Bharatiya Janata Party government and directly influencing student politics. Despite resorting to all possible measures, including illegal ones, the BJP suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of the students. This shows that the downfall of the BJP government in the state has begun. Major universities, including Utkal University, Ravenshaw University and other universities, including a women's university, are significant in this context.”The BJD MLA further alleged that the BJP spent large sums of money and exerted administrative pressure in several colleges and universities to secure victories. “In many colleges and universities, the BJP spent money lavishly and used administrative pressure to secure victories, but it could not succeed. At major universities, including Utkal University, there may have been candidate-related or other issues. However, I have learnt that the Bharatiya Janata Party spent money on such a massive scale that it appeared as though it was contesting an MP election. They spent more than crores of rupees,” he said.Sahoo also predicted political setbacks for the BJP in the state in the coming days, claiming that voters in Odisha were preparing to reject the ruling party in the next general election. “The Bharatiya Janata Party is going to face major setbacks in the coming days. The people of Odisha have made up their minds to reject the BJP government in the state in the next general election. This is the beginning of the downfall of the Bharatiya Janata Party government,” he stated. Clashes and tension mark elections Meanwhile, Student union elections in Odisha witnessed tense moments at several campuses on October 15 and 16, with clashes and heightened security arrangements reported at major educational institutions. On October 15, the results of the Ravenshaw University student union elections in Cuttack were declared following days of tension and heavy security deployment. Biswajit Sahu of the BCJD won the president's post, while Tapas Nayak of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) secured the secretary's post.Ahead of the student union elections on October 15, clashes broke out between ABVP and BCJD members at Utkal University's Vani Vihar campus in Bhubaneswar, prompting the deployment of police personnel to maintain law and order. Speaking to ANI, Bhubaneswar DCP Saravana Vivek M said the police responded immediately and deployed adequate personnel at the campus. "There was some tension, but the police force immediately arrived. The Commissioner of Police also visited the spot personally, and the students were assured of peaceful elections. Now, adequate force has been deployed," he said.On October 16, tension prevailed at Rama Devi Women's University in Bhubaneswar during the counting of votes for the student union elections, with police personnel deployed to maintain law and order. Speaking to ANI on Friday, BJD general secretary Sagarika Samant welcomed the conduct of student elections after a prolonged gap but expressed concern over the possibility of violence and clashes during the election period. Samant said, "On one hand, we are happy that these elections are finally happening after such a long time; yet, on the other, there is a sense of distress. We fear a return to the hooliganism, physical altercations, and violence that often plague election periods." (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Saying that despite the local administration in Bhubaneswar allegedly "dancing to the BJP's music", Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA Arun Kumar Sahoo on Saturday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suffered a setback in the college students' union elections held across Odisha on October 15, claiming it the "beginning of the downfall of the government in the state".Sahoo said the elections were held under the banner of Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) and claimed that the results reflected growing opposition to the BJP among the younger generation. However, the results declared on Friday had the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) win 8 president posts and 11 general secretary posts across 13 universities. The BCJD secured victories in four universities, with mixed results in 2 universities. "ABVP makes a strong mark in Odisha’s Student Union Elections, winning 8 President posts and 11 General Secretary posts across 13 universities, with clean sweeps in 6 universities! The message from Odisha’s campuses is clear: students have placed their trust in ABVP’s commitment to student leadership and service," ABVP posted on X.The BJD MLA also alleged that senior BJP leaders and the state administration had attempted to influence student politics. Speaking to ANI, Sahoo said, "On the 15th of October, the college students' union election was held all over the state under the banner of Biju Chhatra Janata Dal... The Bharatiya Janata Party got a severe blow from Gen Zs. The CM had given directions to all the officers to help people, and the police administration was dancing to the music of the BJP government. They applied many illegal measures but faced defeat from the students. This is the beginning of the downfall of the BJP government in the state."Elaborating on his allegations, Sahoo claimed that Deputy Chief Ministers, ministers, MLAs and the Chief Minister were involved in efforts to influence the elections. He said, “Powerful leaders, including Deputy Chief Ministers, ministers, honourable MLAs and even the honourable Chief Minister, were involved across the state. The Chief Minister had directed all officers to provide assistance, and the police and district administrations were dancing to the tune of the Bharatiya Janata Party government and directly influencing student politics. Despite resorting to all possible measures, including illegal ones, the BJP suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of the students. This shows that the downfall of the BJP government in the state has begun. Major universities, including Utkal University, Ravenshaw University and other universities, including a women's university, are significant in this context.”The BJD MLA further alleged that the BJP spent large sums of money and exerted administrative pressure in several colleges and universities to secure victories. “In many colleges and universities, the BJP spent money lavishly and used administrative pressure to secure victories, but it could not succeed. At major universities, including Utkal University, there may have been candidate-related or other issues. However, I have learnt that the Bharatiya Janata Party spent money on such a massive scale that it appeared as though it was contesting an MP election. They spent more than crores of rupees,” he said.Sahoo also predicted political setbacks for the BJP in the state in the coming days, claiming that voters in Odisha were preparing to reject the ruling party in the next general election. “The Bharatiya Janata Party is going to face major setbacks in the coming days. The people of Odisha have made up their minds to reject the BJP government in the state in the next general election. This is the beginning of the downfall of the Bharatiya Janata Party government,” he stated.Meanwhile, Student union elections in Odisha witnessed tense moments at several campuses on October 15 and 16, with clashes and heightened security arrangements reported at major educational institutions. On October 15, the results of the Ravenshaw University student union elections in Cuttack were declared following days of tension and heavy security deployment. Biswajit Sahu of the BCJD won the president's post, while Tapas Nayak of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) secured the secretary's post.Ahead of the student union elections on October 15, clashes broke out between ABVP and BCJD members at Utkal University's Vani Vihar campus in Bhubaneswar, prompting the deployment of police personnel to maintain law and order. Speaking to ANI, Bhubaneswar DCP Saravana Vivek M said the police responded immediately and deployed adequate personnel at the campus. "There was some tension, but the police force immediately arrived. The Commissioner of Police also visited the spot personally, and the students were assured of peaceful elections. Now, adequate force has been deployed," he said.On October 16, tension prevailed at Rama Devi Women's University in Bhubaneswar during the counting of votes for the student union elections, with police personnel deployed to maintain law and order. Speaking to ANI on Friday, BJD general secretary Sagarika Samant welcomed the conduct of student elections after a prolonged gap but expressed concern over the possibility of violence and clashes during the election period. Samant said, "On one hand, we are happy that these elections are finally happening after such a long time; yet, on the other, there is a sense of distress. We fear a return to the hooliganism, physical altercations, and violence that often plague election periods." (ANI)