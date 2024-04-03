Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka, other states brace for heatwave: IMD issues warning in effect from April 3-6

    The IMD has warned of heatwave conditions in isolated pockets of north interior Karnataka from April 2 to April 6. Additionally, parts of Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh are likely to experience heatwave conditions during this period.

    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for several states across the country, predicting a rise in temperatures starting from April 3. According to the IMD, heatwave conditions are expected to prevail from April 3 to 6 in parts of eastern and peninsular India, with the possibility of rainfall and thunderstorms in northeast India on April 7.

    Specifically, the IMD has warned of heatwave conditions in isolated pockets of north interior Karnataka from April 2 to April 6. Additionally, parts of Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh are likely to experience heatwave conditions during this period.

    The IMD pointed the influence of mainly northwesterly/westerly dry air and high solar insolation, leading to maximum temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius in many places across Odisha. The temperatures are expected to be above normal by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius from April 3 to 6.

    Furthermore, a gradual rise in temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius is expected across Northwest, Central, and East India over the next three days. Maharashtra is also expected to witness soaring temperatures in the first week of April.

    According to IMD projections, this year may see an increase in the number of days with heatwave conditions, ranging from 10 to 20 days across the country, compared to the normal average of 4.8 days. Typically, heatwaves hit India during the summer months of May and June.

    The weather agency has indicated that several northern states can expect above-normal maximum temperatures this season.

