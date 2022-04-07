Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Birbhum killings: First arrests made, CBI nabs four suspects from Mumbai

    The CBI suspects that the accused — whose identities it has not yet revealed —had fled to Mumbai fearing arrest after the case was handed over to the central agency.

    Birbhum killings: First arrests made, CBI nabs four suspects from Mumbai-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 7, 2022, 6:35 PM IST

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday made its first arrest in the Birbhum violence where ten people including five women and two children, were assaulted and then burnt to death last month. According to news agency PTI, the central probe agency has arrested four suspects from Mumbai in connection with the case.

    A team of six officers probing the crime flew down to Mumbai and arrested four suspects early Thursday morning. Through transit remand, they will be produced before the Rampurhat court, where the CBI will seek their custody.

    The CBI suspects that the accused — whose identities it has not yet revealed —had fled to Mumbai fearing arrest after the case was handed over to the central agency.

    The bureau Thursday also submitted a 22-page status report on the investigation to the Calcutta High Court. The court had ordered the CBI to take up the case in a suo motu hearing by a Chief Justice bench on 25 March.

    For the unreserved, in Bogtui village, some miscreants had on March 21 set 10 houses on fire, killing at least eight people including women and children. The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the CBI to take over the investigation into the case from the state police and submit a progress report before it at the next date of hearing.

    So far, the CBI has been interrogating the 21 accused held by state police; the latter are no longer involved in the investigation following the high court’s intervention. According to a report by news agency IANS, CBI has prepared a list in which 21 people, including Trinamool Congress’ block president Anarul Hossain, have been named as accused in the case.

    The CBI suspects that two of the persons arrested earlier, who are currently under judicial custody, played key roles in the violence. Three of the other accused — Sona Sheikh, Palash, and Bhadu Sheikh’s brother — are currently absconding. 

    Last Updated Apr 7, 2022, 6:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maha Deputy CM Ajit Pawar urges Centre to rethink over gas rates hike -adt

    Maha Deputy CM Ajit Pawar urges Centre to rethink over gas rates hike

    Sachin Tendulkar, Kiran More croon Lata Mangeshkar, Hemant Kumar's Marathi song - gps

    Watch: Sachin Tendulkar, Kiran More croon Lata Mangeshkar, Hemant Kumar’s Marathi song

    Omar Abdullah being questioned by ED in JK Bank scam case blames BJP calls it fishing expedition gcw

    Omar Abdullah being questioned by ED; blames BJP, calls it 'fishing expedition'

    Chinese hackers collected information from power grid near Ladakh Report gcw

    Chinese hackers collected information from power grid near Ladakh: Report

    Jail confirmed : Sanjay Raut after case lodged against BJP leader and his son in INS Vikrant case - adt

    'Jail confirmed': Sanjay Raut after case lodged against BJP leader and his son in INS Vikrant case

    Recent Stories

    World Health Day From Virat Kohli to Shreyas Iyer - 10 Indians cricketers who are absolute fitness freaks snt

    From Virat Kohli to Shreyas Iyer - 10 Indian cricketers who are absolute fitness freaks

    RRR Success Party Ram Charan Ayan Mukerji Karan Johar royally ignore Rakhi Sawant watch drb

    RRR Success Party: Ram Charan, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar royally ignore Rakhi Sawant; watch

    Revised date of Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) 2022 released; check the new dates - adt

    Revised date of Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) 2022 released; check the new dates

    Maha Deputy CM Ajit Pawar urges Centre to rethink over gas rates hike -adt

    Maha Deputy CM Ajit Pawar urges Centre to rethink over gas rates hike

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rashid Khan hidden talent emerges as he turns chef to prepare an Afghan dish-ayh

    IPL 2022: Rashid Khan's hidden talent emerges as he turns chef to prepare an Afghan dish

    Recent Videos

    Sadhguru takes his Save Soil mission to Geneva on a bike-dnm

    Sadhguru takes his ‘Save Soil’ mission to Geneva on a bike

    Video Icon
    America three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine-dnm

    America’s three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Video Icon
    World Health Day 2022 Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen Watch gcw

    World Health Day 2022: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen

    Video Icon
    Fleeing thief gets stuck in hole he drilled to steal ornaments at Andhra Pradesh s Srikakulam gcw

    Fleeing thief gets stuck in hole he drilled to steal ornaments at Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: David Warner and Anrich Nortje are available for selection - Shane Watson-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Warner and Nortje are available for selection" - Watson

    Video Icon