Bio CNG plant will help realize the vision of a clean & well-organized Mahakumbh: CM Yogi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday, said that with the vision of a clean and well-organized Mahakumbh, Uttar Pradesh’s first MSW Bio-CNG plant in Naini is ready to become operational. This bio-plant is a step towards achieving a Swachh Prayagraj and a well-organized Mahakumbh. It will continue to benefit the city of Prayagraj even after the Mahakumbh.

The CM during his visit to Prayagraj to oversee Mahakumbh preparations, inspected the state's first municipal solid waste-based Bio-CNG plant in Naini. He highlighted that the plant has provided employment to 200 families and operates on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Describing the facility, CM Yogi said, "This Bio-CNG plant embodies Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of 'Waste to Wealth.' It is one of the most advanced and efficient facilities for processing municipal solid waste into biogas using state-of-the-art technology as part of an RNG (Renewable Natural Gas) project."

Officials explained that the plant processes an average of 200 tons of wet waste daily, collected from households, hotels, restaurants, and temples in Prayagraj. This results in the production of approximately 21,500 kilograms of Bio-CNG and 209 tons of organic compost. With a total daily capacity of 343 tons, the plant generates 21.5 tons of Bio-CNG, 109 tons of solid organic fertilizer, and 100 tons of liquid organic fertilizer.

Additionally, the plant is expected to reduce annual carbon emissions by 56,700 tons, making it a significant step towards sustainable urban waste management and environmental conservation.

During his one-day visit to Prayagraj, CM Yogi inspected the steel bridge under construction on the Ganga River at Phaphamau, which will serve as an alternative to the ongoing six-lane bridge project. The CM emphasized that this steel bridge will be the most convenient route for pilgrims and tourists traveling to the Sangam during the upcoming Mahakumbh.

The steel bridge will provide significant convenience for vehicles arriving from western Uttar Pradesh, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Delhi, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan. These vehicles will be able to directly access the Mahakumbh Mela, avoiding the need to enter the city. The bridge will connect directly to the riverfront road along the Ganga, allowing smooth entry to the event.

The steel bridge, being constructed with the support of the Government of India, has successfully completed its load testing. Spanning approximately 450 meters, the bridge is built with 4,500 tons of steel and features two lanes. Additionally, a three-kilometer approach road has been constructed to facilitate better connectivity.

During his visit, the CM also inspected the Sangam Airawat Ghat and Sangam Nose Ghat to assess the preparations for the upcoming Mahakumbh. He emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety and well-being of every pilgrim, stating that no efforts should be spared in making the arrangements flawless.

CM Yogi also announced that this year's Mahakumbh will be single-use plastic-free, with everything, from carry bags to hoardings and banners, being biodegradable. He urged for increased awareness regarding the ban on plastic items.

To support the management of the ghats and assist devotees, 5,000 Kumbh Seva Mitras will be deployed, and they will undergo formal training to help with the smooth conduct of the event. The CM also inspected the VIP ghat being constructed near the fort and later visited the Triveni Sangam for a holy dip and prayer. His visit concluded with a darshan of the Bade Hanuman Ji.

