GJMM chief Bimal Gurung calls for a 'permanent political solution' for the Gorkha issue within the constitutional framework. He criticised the neglect in Darjeeling and expressed confidence in the Centre to provide a lasting settlement soon.

Call for Permanent Political Solution

As the political climate in North Bengal intensifies, Bimal Gurung, chief of the Gorkha Jana Mukti Morcha (GJMM), has issued a forceful call for a "permanent political solution" to the long-standing Gorkha issue. Speaking to ANI, Gurung framed the upcoming government formation as a pivotal turning point for the hills, promising a transition from what he described as "neglect and denial" to constitutional empowerment. Gurung emphasised that the path toward Gorkhaland or a similar autonomous framework would remain strictly within the legal bounds of the Indian Constitution. His remarks suggest a strategic alignment with the central government to ensure a lasting settlement that goes beyond temporary administrative fixes.

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"We will resolve the Gorkha issue within the constitutional framework. False cases against them will be withdrawn, and once a new government is formed, a permanent solution will be provided," Gurung told ANI.

'Dangerous' Situation in the Hills

The GJMM leader did not mince words regarding the current state of Darjeeling and its surrounding areas. He painted a stark picture of a region in crisis, claiming that the lack of infrastructure and the "deliberate denial" of resources have created a "dangerous" environment. "The current situation in the hills is dangerous--development neglected, resources denied, and youth left without prospects," he added.

Expressing confidence in the Centre, Gurung stated that the Government of India is serious about addressing the issues faced by the Gorkha community and assured that a solution will be ensured in the near future.

Focus on 2026 West Bengal Polls

Earlier on April 12, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) chief Bimal Gurung called for unity among alliance partners and urged collective efforts to ensure victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI, he said that the "scenery" of West Bengal is about to change and emphasised that all alliance parties should come together to secure electoral success and form the government in the state. "The scenery of West Bengal is about to change. That is why we all should work together. That is why all of us, our alliance parties, should unite and ensure the victory of the BJP and the alliance in the 2026 elections, and we will have to take over the rule of Bengal," he said.