Delhi Minister Ashish Sood will inspect the Janakpuri site where biker Kamal Dhyan died in a Delhi Jal Board pit. The govt has assured action against those responsible for safety lapses, with the DJB forming a committee to investigate.

Government Response and Inspection

Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood will inspect the site on 7th February, where a bike rider, Kamal Dhyan, died after falling into a deep pit by the Delhi Jal Board for repair work. The Delhi government on Friday issued a notification taking cognisance of the incident and assuring action.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma visited the site to conduct an inspection as people raised slogans denouncing the government over the incident.

Minister Vows Strict Action

Earlier, Delhi Minister Ashish Sood expressed grief over the incident and stressed that anyone from the Jal Board found responsible for overlooking the safety protocols will not be spared. "I received news of this unfortunate accident around 8:30-9 am, and I have been here since then... Delhi Jal Board work was in progress here, and I have instructed the Jal Board to investigate the safety protocols. If anyone is found responsible, they will not be spared... The Jal Board had conducted an audit of all safety protocols and issued circulars... The police are looking into the cause of the accident... Any official from the Jal Board found responsible for jeopardising the safety measures will not be spared..." he stated.

Delhi Jal Board Forms Committee

Meanwhile, the Delhi Jal Board also expressed grief on the death of the youth and stressed that a committe has been formed to look into the matter.

In a post on X, the Delhi Jal Board assured strict action against the responsible official, irrespective of their post. "The Delhi Jal Board expresses deep sorrow over the tragic accident that occurred during the Pipeline Rehabilitation Project (Pipeline Rehabilitation Site) of DJB in Janakpuri and extends its condolences to the bereaved family. A committee has been constituted to investigate the incident, and strict action will be taken if negligence is found at any level. Regular inspections of safety arrangements at all workplaces are ongoing. Citizens are requested to report any unsafe workplace on the toll-free number 1916," the post read.

Details of the Incident

Kamal Dhyani (25) allegedly died after falling into a pit in the Janakpuri area of the national capital on Thursday night, while returning home on his motorcycle. The deceased has been identified, according to the police.

Family Alleges Police Negligence

Dhyani's brother claimed that the family did not recieve any help even after visiting six police stations and received the information only after calling him on his phone in the morning, which was received by an official to extend the news of his death.

Dhyani's friend condemned the police department, saying that they neglected the urgency of the situation by not providing the exact location of his mobile phone during the search, resulting in his death. He further questioned how his phone could not be tracked last night.

Police to Investigate Allegations

Meanwhile, DCP West, Sharad Bhaskar, assured that if help was not provided to the family and friends searching for the deceased, the matter would be clearly looked into. (ANI)