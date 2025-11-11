Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the NDA government in Bihar, citing a 'palpable sentiment' for change. They expressed confidence in the Mahagathbandhan as the second phase of assembly elections commenced.

Congress Leaders See Anti-NDA Wave

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Tuesday emphasised the "palpable sentiment" against the National Democratic Alliance government in Bihar, asserting that the people are "yearning" for a change in the state. As polling for phase two of the elections is underway, Venugopal urged voters to turn out in large numbers and participate in the voting process.

"There's a palpable sentiment against the NDA, and the people are yearning for a change so that the poor, marginalised and youth of Bihar can see their aspirations being fulfilled and lives being transformed. We urge all the voters in Bihar to come out in large numbers and vote for a pro-people, inclusive government," KC Venugopal wrote on 'X'.

He further expressed confidence in the same support from the citizens in the second phase just like the previous phase. "After a highly successful first phase, we are confident that the people of Bihar will continue to shower their support and enthusiasm in favour of the Mahagathbandhan as the 2nd phase goes to vote today," he said.

Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stressed that the state needs a 'model' characterised by economic development, social justice, and equality. He attacked the Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance government, accusing it of running an enduring, opportunistic, corruption-ridden government that is against the poor and deprived. "Bihar needs a 'model' filled with economic development, social justice, and equality. For 20 years, Bihar has endured an opportunistic, corruption-ridden government that is against the poor and deprived; today, the time for change has arrived," Kharge wrote on 'X'.

Phase 2 Polling Details and By-Elections

The second phase of the 2025 assembly elections in Bihar began today at 7:00 am across 122 constituencies in 20 districts of the state, covering approximately 3.7 crore electors and 243 seats.

Apart from Bihar, voting for by-elections is being held for eight assembly constituencies spread across six States and one union territory. These constituencies are in Budgam and Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir, Anta in Rajasthan, Ghatsila in Jharkhand, Jubilee Hills in Telangana, Tarn Taran in Punjab, Dampa in Mizoram and Nuapada in Odisha.

Polling in Nagrota

In Nagrota, Assistant Returning Officer Sumit Kohli informed that a total of 150 polling booths have been set up in the constituency and also appealed to voters to come out in large numbers and cast their votes in the elections. He said that voting will continue until 6 pm, and a total of 97,379 voters will cast their votes. "Our machines are ready for mock polling. We have a total of 150 polling booths in the Nagrota constituency. I would like to appeal to everyone to come out in large numbers and cast their vote...They can decide their future with one vote...Voting will take place from 7:00 am am to 6:00 pm. Everyone who comes to us by 6 pm will be eligible to vote but I urge everyone to come early and vote. We have around 97,379 voters here... Security arrangements are good here...So, people should not be concerned about security," he said.

Voter and Polling Station Statistics

Mock polling was conducted at several booths across the state to test and ensure preparedness ahead of voting. A total of 3,70,13,556 electors will vote in the second phase of the Bihar elections, including 1,95,44,041 male voters and 1,74,68,572 female voters. 943 third-gender voters will also cast their votes in the elections.

45,399 polling stations have been set up across the state, which include 40,073 in rural areas and 5,326 in urban areas. 595 all-women-managed polling stations, 316 model polling stations, and 91 PwD-managed polling stations have also been set up across the state. (ANI)