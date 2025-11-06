Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor intensified his Bihar election campaign, attacking CM Nitish Kumar and PM Modi for failing to bring industrial development. He positioned his party as a 'new option' and urged voters to question the government.

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor intensified his campaign ahead of the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections, attacking both Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to bring industrial development to the state. Speaking at a rally in Aurangabad, which votes on November 11, Kishor urged people to question the government's record on governance, corruption, and economic growth. "I will tell you why Nitish Kumar has to be removed. Are the policemen taking money in the police station or not? Is the electricity bill high or not? Where did Modi set up factories in the last 15 years -- in Bihar or Gujarat? You want votes from Bihar, but you will set up the factories in Gujarat?" Kishor said.

On Tuesday, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor led a massive roadshow in Bihar's Bhojpur district, calling on voters to support his party as a "new option" for changing the state's governance system. Addressing a public rally ahead of the Bihar polls, Kishor said, "There is a new option before the people of Bihar, Jan Suraaj. We appeal to the voters to vote for us to bring change to Bihar's system and governance.."

During his rally, Kishor also coined a slogan of "Jai Bihar".

Bihar Election 2025: Key Alliances and Schedule

The 2025 Bihar Elections will see a contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan. Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has staked claims to all 243 seats in the state.

The NDA comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

The Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML), led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

The remaining 122 constituencies of Bihar will vote in the second phase on November 11. Counting will take place on November 14.