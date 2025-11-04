PM Modi attacked RJD-Congress over 'jungle raj' in Bihar polls. The opposition hit back, with Priyanka Gandhi alleging Nitish Kumar has no power and that the state is run from Delhi, while Kharge questioned NDA's unity.

PM Modi's 'Jungle Raj' Jibe at RJD, Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a scathing and multi-pronged attack on RJD and Congress in poll-bound Bihar, alleging that the dictionary of the two parties "is filled with words like katta, bitterness, corruption". Congress and RJD leaders hit back at the BJP and alleged that Nitish Kumar has little say in the Bihar government's decisions and will not be made Chief Minister in case the NDA wins the polls.

PM Modi, who addressed rallies in Saharsa and Katihar, took repeated jibes at RJD-Congress over "jungle raj" "The dictionary of RJD and Congress is filled with words like katta, cruelty, bitterness, bad manners, bad governance, and corruption. This is all they learned in the school of Jungle Raj," he alleged.

PM Modi accused the RJD, Congress of halting Bihar's progress, claiming that under Nitish Kumar's leadership, "Jungle Raj ended, and Bihar was transformed into a state of good governance."

In his speeches, the Prime Minister made a strong pitch to women and youth voters. "I would like to tell every sister and daughter of Bihar to be vigilant. NDA ki pehchan vikas se hai, aur RJD-Congress ki pehchan vinash se," he said, urging first-time voters to strengthen the NDA government.

PM Modi accused RJD and Congress of "protecting infiltrators". "Bihar needs to be protected from infiltrators who are staking their claim on your resources."

Attacking Congress, he said it has made a promise which has been fulfilled. "Congress gave only Rs 20 crore and forgot about it. Our government allocated over Rs 2,000 crore and restored its glory. Today, students from 21 countries study there," he said.

Amit Shah on National Security

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who addressed meetings in Sitamarhi and Sheohar, recalled the Modi government's decisive actions against terrorism. "When Uri was attacked, we conducted a surgical strike. When Pulwama happened, we carried out airstrikes," Shah said, asserting that "Bihar is now Naxal-free" under NDA rule.

Opposition Hits Back at NDA

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who addressed a rally in Sonbarsa, urged the people of Bihar to vote the Mahagathbandhan to power to usher in an era of progress and overall development, particularly in education and employment opportunities.

She also listed several public welfare schemes "which the Mahagathbandhan government will implement in Bihar".

The Congress general secretary alleged that under the NDA rule, "Bihar does not have any voice". She said "even Chief Minister Nitish Kumar does not have say in key decisions, as the state is being run through directions from Delhi".

Priyanka Gandhi also took a dig at PM Modi. She suggested that he should set up a "Ministry of Insults", which will keep and maintain a record of all such "insults". This, she noted, will save the precious time of the Prime Minister, which he can instead devote to addressing the country's real issues.

The Congress general secretary also alleged that the Special Intensive Revision(SIR) was a "big conspiracy aimed at disenfranchising people" and 65 lakh voters "had been disenfranchised".

Kharge Questions NDA Unity, PM's Focus

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who addressed a press conference in Patna, alleged that there was a rift within the National Democratic Alliance in Bihar. He asked why the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was not seen during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow.

He said, during his speeches PM Modi did not mention Nitish Kumar as the Chief Ministerial candidate. "You should be talking about generating employment, bringing investment, improving education and not abusing the Congress," he said.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said the election campaign is going on very well. "The alliance will win. Tejashwi Yadav will become the Chief Minister this time," he said. (ANI)