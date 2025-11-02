Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev predicts an NDA win in the Bihar assembly elections, citing PM Modi's 'towering Himalayan personality'. He said while the contest is intense, Modi's image gives the NDA an edge over the Mahagathbandhan alliance.

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Sunday expressed confidence in the National Democratic Alliance's victory in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections stating that it will be difficult for rival political parties to stand against the 'towering Himalayan personality' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In an interview with ANI, the yoga guru acknowledged the politically intense battle that Bihar is currently witnessing and asserted that such competition between the ruling and opposition parties is a testament to the beauty of democracy. "The struggle in Bihar is quite intense, but Modi ji has a personality as towering as the Himalayas, no one is able to stand against him. Modi ji's image, character, and his contributions are like a divine blessing, so naturally, the balance tilts in his favour right now. Still, the ongoing struggle is good in a democracy, such contests between the ruling party and the opposition are what make democracy beautiful," Baba Ramdev told ANI.

PM Modi's Campaign Boost and Election Dates

Bihar goes to the polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, with counting of votes to be held on November 14. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold election rallies in Ara and Nalanda today along with a roadshow in Patna, providing boost to the NDA election campaign.

Major Alliances in the Fray

Mahagathbandhan

Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

NDA

NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Manifesto Wars: A Battle of Job Promises

The manifesto of the Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, has in its manifesto titled 'Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran,' promised to pass a law within 20 days of forming the government, to provide government jobs to one member of every family in the state.

The NDA election manifesto named "Sankalp Patra," promises providing one crore government jobs and other income opportunities to the citizens of Bihar.

