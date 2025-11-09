For the second phase of Bihar polls, security is heightened with 1,650 paramilitary companies deployed and international/inter-state borders sealed. Meanwhile, the RJD has alleged electoral malpractice over switched-off CCTV cameras in Nalanda.

Preparations for Second Phase More Stringent

Ahead of the polling for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, state Director General of Police Vinay Kumar said that the preparations for the second phase are even more stringent than the first phase. Speaking to ANI, DGP Vinay Kumar said, "Preparations for the second phase of elections are even more stringent than the first phase. The number of constituencies is almost similar. Among the districts where polling will take place, some are located on the international border, such as the seven districts adjacent to the India-Nepal border. Elections are also being held in districts adjacent to inter-state borders. Nodal officers have been appointed for polling in the border districts with Jharkhand, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, and discussions have already taken place with the DGPs of these states."

He further stated that a Border District Cooperation Committee (BDCC) meeting was held on the Nepal border. "The international border was sealed yesterday. The inter-state border will be sealed today before 48 hours. Checkpoints have been set up in the bordering states, and joint inspections will be conducted. The first phase was very peaceful. In the first phase, 1500 companies of paramilitary forces were deployed. In this phase, 1,650 companies are being deployed. In addition, state police forces have been mobilised and deployed in the 22 districts where elections are to be held. All preparations are underway. 100 companies of the Bihar Special Armed police have been deployed. A mounted police squad has also been deployed," he added.

RJD Alleges Electoral Malpractice

He further said that a surveillance team has also been deployed. Earlier, raising serious allegations of electoral malpractice, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Sunday stated that CCTV cameras in Nalanda district were switched off for nearly half an hour, alleging that the cameras were switched on again only after people objected. The party further alleged that there appears to be collusion, as illegal vehicle movement reportedly begins whenever the cameras are switched off.

Today is the last day of campaigning for the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections. "Cameras on EVMs in Nalanda district remained switched off for half an hour! There was a huge commotion! Only then was the camera turned on! Every time the cameras are switched off, the movement of illegal vehicles starts in that area beforehand," the party posted on X, sharing a video showing the switched-off CCTV cameras.

Launching a blistering attack on the Election Commission (EC), the RJD further alleged that the poll body is "toying with its credibility and mandate." "Every time, lame excuses are made! @ECISVEEP should not toy with its credibility and mandate," the post read.

Phase 2 Polling and Results

Following a historic voter turnout in the first phase of the polls, Bihar is now gearing up for the second phase of the elections, which will take place on November 11 in 122 Assembly constituencies. The results of the Bihar Assembly elections are slated to be announced on November 14. (ANI)