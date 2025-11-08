JDU leader Devesh Chandra Thakur said the NDA will form a government with a two-thirds majority in Bihar and win all 8 seats in Sitamarhi. MP CM Mohan Yadav also expressed confidence in an absolute majority for the NDA, citing high voter turnout.

NDA Confident of Two-Thirds Majority

Amid the ongoing campaign for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly election, Janta Dal United (JDU) leader Devesh Chandra Thakur on Saturday said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will form a government with two two-thirds majority. While speaking with ANI in Sitamarhi, Devesh Chandra also stated that the NDA will win all eight seats in Sitamarhi.

"NDA will form the government with more than 2/3rd majority. We are winning all 8 seats of Sitamarhi. You saw the excitement among the people during PM Modi's rally. Even Nitish Kumar has visited all the districts...," he said.

MP CM Mohan Yadav Echoes Confidence

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav who is on Bihar visit for election campaign for the assembly polls on Saturday expressed his confidence that NDA would form the government again in Bihar with an absolute majority. CM Yadav also emphasised that the first phase of the Bihar election which was held on Thursday (November 6) indicates that NDA was leading in the elections.

"The high voter turnout is an indication that NDA is leading in the elections. The NDA is expected to form the government in Bihar again with an absolute majority. The way our party formed the government in Delhi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our government will be formed here again," CM Yadav told ANI.

Jibe at Rahul Gandhi

Additionally, the Chief Minister jibed at Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on his visit to Madhya Pradesh on Saturday saying that if a leader leaves his party in this condition in the election field (Bihar election), then it means that he has already accepted his defeat. "If he (Rahul Gandhi) is spending his holidays leaving the Congress in the lurch, then it is a matter of concern for the Congress party and its leaders. If he has come to our state, then he is our guest and I welcome him, but with great regret I have to say that if a leader is leaving his party in this condition in the election field, then it means that he has already accepted his defeat," CM Yadav said.

First Phase Sees 65.08% Voter Turnout

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections 2025 recorded a voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Bihar announced on Saturday.

The CEO of Bihar stated that the first phase of the assembly elections was successfully conducted on November 6, 2025, across 121 seats in 18 districts of the state. (ANI)