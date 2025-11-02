Bhojpuri singer and BJP member Pawan Singh, distancing himself from political commentary, said he identifies as an artist. Ahead of Bihar polls, he highlighted the state's 'visible development' and dismissed Rahul Gandhi's campaign stunts.

Bhojpuri singer-actor and BJP member Pawan Singh on Sunday said he preferred to stay away from making political comments, asserting that he identifies more as an artist and a "son of the people of Bihar" rather than a politician.

He further compared Bihar's progress over the last fifteen years, saying there is a "visible difference in development" between then and now.

'I am an artist. I am not a politician'

Singh's remarks come after Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, joined local fishermen in a traditional fish-catching process.

The Congress leader, who is campaigning in the State ahead of the two-phased Assembly elections that begin on November 6, jumped into a pond and participated in the traditional practice of catching fish using hands and nets.

Speaking to reporters on Rahul Gandhi joining the fish catching process at Chapariya Pokhar, Singh said, "Let him do whatever he wants to."

Distancing himself from making political comments on Tejashwi Yadav, Pawan Singh said, "I don't want to comment on anyone (Tejashwi Yadav). I am an artist. I am not a politician. I am a brother and son of the people. I am getting a lot of blessings. The people are sensible and they stand with development. Everything is in front of the eyes. Every village is illuminated with electricity."

'You will definitely be able to see what development is'

Pawan Singh, who was expelled from the BJP in 2024 due to his anti-party activities after he contested as an independent candidate in the Karakat Lok Sabha constituency, continues to extend support to the party's leadership.

He recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has been actively participating in campaigning across the state.

Polling for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly is scheduled to take place in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with the counting set for November 14.

His remarks come amid an increasingly charged campaign season, with multiple star campaigners from both the NDA and the Opposition Mahagathbandhan crisscrossing the state.

Responding to remarks by singer-actor and RJD leader Khesari Lal Yadav, Singh told reporters, "You should see the Bihar which was 15 years back, and the Bihar, which is now. Is there a difference or not? You will definitely be able to see what development is..."

He also backed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's claim that being called a Bihari is a matter of pride. "Absolutely," Singh said briefly.

Earlier, Khesari Lal Yadav told ANI that the Mahagathbandhan would at least provide 50 lakh jobs. "If we don't provide two crore jobs, we will at least provide 50 lakh jobs. At least our leaders are talking about providing employment. The NDA government doesn't even make promises; it only talks about jungle raj. Otherwise, they'll talk about Hindu-Muslim issues... they'll only talk about issues that are unrelated to your lives."

Khesari Lal Yadav, also known as Shatrughan Yadav, is contesting for the Mahagathbandhan from the Chapra constituency against the BJP's Chhoti Kumari and Jan Suraaj's Jai Prakash Singh.