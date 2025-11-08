BJP candidate Shreyasi Singh expressed confidence in an NDA sweep in Jamui, citing high voter turnout and a massive response to Amit Shah's rallies. Union Ministers Giriraj Singh and Shah also predicted a decisive victory for the alliance.

'All Votes in Favour of NDA': Shreyasi Singh

Ahead of the second phase of the Bihar elections, BJP candidate Shreyasi Singh highlighted the high voter turnout in the first phase of the polls on Saturday. The candidate from Jamui expressed confidence that all votes in the state are in favour of the NDA. In her interaction with ANI, Singh stated that the atmosphere in all four constituencies of the Jamui district is favourable to the NDA. She further emphasised that the people's response to the Home Minister's rallies was unparalleled.

"The vote percentage seen, definitely all the voters are coming in favor of NDA... The atmosphere in all four constituencies of the Jamui district is in favour of the NDA. The response to the Union Home Minister's rally was unmatched at any other rally. The entire venue was filled with new energy..." said Singh.

NDA Leaders Echo Confidence

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday also expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would "win more than 206 seats" in the Bihar assembly polls. Speaking to ANI, Giriraj Singh said, "In 2010, NDA won 206 seats. This time, in the first phase of voting yesterday, we are confident we will win more than 206 seats. (Bihar Deputy Chief Minister) Samrat Chaudhary said we will win around 110 seats out of 121 in the first phase, and he is right about it."

Amit Shah Claims RJD 'Wiped Off'

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a massive election rally in Bhagalpur on Friday, asserting that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had been "wiped off" in the first phase of voting. He also contrasted the BJP's development agenda with the opposition's alleged ties to controversy, while praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership on national security and farmer welfare.

Addressing the gathering, Shah said, "Yesterday, half of Bihar voted, and the other half of the state will vote soon. As per yesterday's voting in Bihar, Lalu's party has been wiped off...." Targeting RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav, the Home Minister recounted a recent event, stating, "I just witnessed a surprising scene where Lalu ji is sitting with his son and he is giving a ticket to Shahbuddin's son. Lalu's son is seen raising the slogan of 'Shahbuddin Amar rahe'. People of Bhagalpur, have you forgotten the riots? Do you want that time to come again? Shahbuddin's son, Osama, is contesting in this election. If Osama wins, there will be riots again in Bhagalpur. If BJP wins, you will see development in Bhagalpur..."

Election Schedule Details

Meanwhile, on November 6, voting was held for 121 seats spread across 18 districts, with a voter turnout of 64.5 per cent. The second phase of assembly polls is set to be held on November 11, with counting of votes to be held on November 14.

In the second phase, 122 seats in 20 districts will go to the polls and subsequently conclude polling for the Bihar elections. Districts including Aurangabad, Jahanabad, Gaya, Nawada, Jamui, Bhagalpur, Purnia and others will be included in the second phase.