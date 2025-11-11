Congress leader Pawan Khera called the Bihar polls a fight between 'real issues and jumlas'. He slammed Home Minister Amit Shah for neglecting national security and questioned the Election Commission's silence on alleged voter fraud.

Congress Calls Bihar Polls 'Real Issues vs Jumlas'

Amid ongoing polling for the second phase of elections in Bihar, Congress leader Pawan Khera on Tuesday termed the polls a contest between "real issues and jumlas (false promises)."

Taking a jibe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the explosion in the national capital and explosives recovered from Faridabad, Khera alleged that he does not care for the nation's security. The Congress leader told ANI, "The fight in Bihar is that of real issues vs 'jumla'. We are contesting the polls on real issues. You heard the speeches of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Amit Shah spent the whole period in Bihar. We haven't seen such a Home Minister who does not care for the nation's security."

Khera Questions Election Commission's 'Silence'

Further, questioning the Election Commission over "silence" on the voter fraud allegations, he alleged that the VVPAT slips are being found on roads, and electricity was cut in strong rooms. "The role of the Election Commission is very important; the role of the referee is very important. The role of referee is raising questions. Rahul Gandhi raised questions. Tejashwi Yadav is also doing it. VVPATs are being found on roads, and electricity was cut in strong rooms. Several suspicious activities are happening there. But the referee is silent. Everyone in the Government goes silent. They neither tolerate questions nor give answers," he said.

"It feels like we are fighting alone, even the media is not fighting and asking questions. It is shocking," Pawan Khera added.

Voter Turnout in Second Phase

Earlier today, Bihar recorded a turnout of 47.62 per cent in the second phase of Assembly polls as of 1 pm, according to the data of the Election Commission of India. The highest voter turnout was recorded in Kishanganj district with a voter turnout of 51.86 per cent, followed by 50.95 per cent in Gaya, 50.91 per cent in Jamui and 50.07 per cent in Banka. Madhubani continues to record sluggish turnout at 43.39 per cent as of 1 pm, according to the Voter Turnout application of the ECI. The results for the elections will be announced on November 14.

Scuffle Breaks Out at Polling Booth

Meanwhile, a scuffle broke out between Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters at a polling booth in Araria today. Congress supporters alleged that BJP supporters called for beating up Congress voters. (ANI)