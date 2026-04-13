The Bihar BJP will meet to elect its Legislature Party leader, with Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the central observer. An NDA meeting will follow to finalise the leader, amid speculation that CM Nitish Kumar may resign soon.

Bihar BJP State President Sanjay Saraogi on Monday said that a meeting of the BJP Legislature Party will be held at 3 PM on Tuesday at the party office to elect its leader, with Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attending as the central observer. He added that an NDA meeting will follow at 4 PM in the Central Hall of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, where the leader of the Legislature Party will be finalised. "A meeting has been convened at 3 PM tomorrow at the BJP office for the selection of the leader of the BJP Legislature Party. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be present as the central observer. The NDA meeting has been called at 4 PM in the Central Hall of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, in which the selection of the leader of the Legislature Party will take place,'' he told ANI.

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Speculation Over Nitish Kumar's Position

Meanwhile, political developments in Bihar have gained pace. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to chair a Cabinet meeting on April 14, which is likely to be crucial. Sources said the meeting may clear several important proposals.

They also indicated that this could be the last meeting of the current Council of Ministers. According to sources, Nitish Kumar may step down after the Cabinet meeting. If this happens, Bihar could have a new Chief Minister as early as April 15.

JD(U) on Nitish's Future Role

At the same time, Janata Dal (United) Working President and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha said that Nitish Kumar remains committed to the development of Bihar, even if he is not holding the post of Chief Minister.

Jha said that the party fought the 2025-30 mandate under Nitish Kumar's leadership with the support of the NDA, and the new government would continue his policies. "As far as Bihar is concerned, we contested the 2025-30 election mandate under Nitish Kumar's leadership with the support of the NDA. The Prime Minister campaigned regularly, and the new government will continue Nitish Ji's policies and work under his guidance. Even if he is not Chief Minister, his focus remains on Bihar, travelling to Delhi only for Parliament sessions," he said.

Nitish Kumar took oath as a Rajya Sabha MP on April 10. (ANI)