Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party promised 10,000 jobs in winning Bihar MLC constituencies. Meanwhile, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav slammed the state government for spending on PM Modi's birthday amid severe floods in the state.

Jan Suraaj Party founder and Bankipur MLA Prashant Kishor on Sunday promised to provide 10,000 jobs to the 'educated unemployed' youth in those constituencies where JSP will win in Bihar MLC elections.

Addressing a press conference, he declared that the responsibility of securing employment for at least 10,000 unemployed youths from each victorious constituency will rest with the Jan Suraaj Party, himself, and the winning candidate. "I assure you that the announcement I made for the educated unemployed in Bankipur, regarding 10,000 jobs, will be fulfilled in the constituencies where voters support Jan Suraaj candidates. The responsibility of providing jobs to at least 10,000 unemployed children from that constituency will be Jan Suraaj's, Prashant Kishor's, and our winning candidate's," added Kishor.

Kishor extends support to teachers

Bankpur MLA also claimed that the teaching community holds strong expectations for the Jan Suraaj Party, asserting that he personally will stand in support of their movement and legitimate demands. "The time has come to announce candidates for the elections to the eight Legislative Council seats. The teaching community holds a strong expectation that 'Jan Suraaj' and I, Prashant Kishor, personally will stand in support of their movement and their legitimate demands," said Kishor.

Kishor had announced candidates for five constituencies of the Bihar Legislative Council ahead of the polls. The elections are slated to be held for eight seats, which include four teachers' and four graduates' constituencies. The incumbent members' term is set to expire in November.

Tejashwi Yadav slams government over spending amid floods

Meanwhile, RJD leader and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on September 17 attacked the state government here over the alleged expenditure of Rs 100 crore on lighting lamps on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, questioning the move when lakhs of people are affected by devastating floods in the state. "You must have noticed that over 45 lakh people in Bihar are suffering due to devastating floods; they have no food or clean water, and lives are being lost. Yet the government has made no proper arrangements for them. Instead, on the Prime Minister's birthday, a staggering 100 crore rupees, drawn from the state's already depleted treasury, is being squandered merely on lighting lamps," Yadav told reporters.

Yadav's remarks come as Bihar continues to grapple with severe flooding, with nearly 50 lakh people displaced across the state. BJP organised the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' nationwide from September 17 to October 17 to mark PM Modi's birthday, with several BJP leaders and chief ministers extending greetings. Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, also wished the Prime Minister good health and a long life.