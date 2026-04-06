Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav hit back at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge for his remarks calling people in Gujarat 'illiterate'. Kharge had said PM Modi and CM Vijayan can't fool educated people in Kerala, sparking Yadav's sharp retort.

Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav hit back at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks, drawing parallels between Keralam and Gujarat people, saying that a literate scholar calling his own countrymen illiterate will make his party's condition worse than before. "He is the national president of the Congress Party. He is also an educated scholar and intellectual. Now he is calling the people of his own country illiterate and stupid, and in the future, the condition of the Congress Party will be worse than before," he said.

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Kharge's Controversial Comparison

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday sought to make a comparison between people in Keralam and in Gujarat as he attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and said the two leaders "can fool people who are illiterate in Gujarat or in other places" but not in the poll-bound state.

Addressing a rally here, Kharge also accused PM Modi and the Keralam Chief Minister of wanting to keep power centralised in their hands. He said that leaders of the BJP and the ruling Left Democratic Front should not misguide the people of the state."Don't misguide the people of Keralam. They are very clever, they are educated. Modi ji, Vijay (Pinarayi Vijayan), you both can fool people who are illiterate in Gujarat or in other places, but you can't fool Keralam people," he said.

Allegations of Secret Plot

Kharge alleged collusion between the BJP and the CPI(M) in the Keralam assembly polls."Narendra Modi in Delhi and Pinarayi Vijayan in Keralam have a similar style of functioning. They both want to keep power centralised in their own hands. I heard from people that Keralam's Narendra Modi is Pinarayi Vijayan, and that the BJP and the LDF have secretly plotted to keep the Congress away from power," he alleged.

Keralam will go to the polls on April 9 and results will be declared on May 4. (ANI)