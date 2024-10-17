Bihar man bitten by Russell's Viper walks to hospital with snake wrapped around his neck; WATCH viral video

In an unusual and startling incident, a man from Bhagalpur, Bihar, was bitten by one of the world's most venomous snakes, a Russell's Viper. What he did next left everyone at the hospital in shock.

In an unusual and startling incident, a man from Bhagalpur, Bihar, was bitten by one of the world's most venomous snakes, a Russell's Viper. What he did next left everyone at the hospital in shock. Instead of panicking, the man, identified as Prakash Mandal, calmly grabbed the snake by its mouth, wrapped it around his neck, and walked straight to the hospital to seek medical attention.

Also read: Bihar: Elephant goes on rampage, flips & batters car, bus as crowd watches in panic; WATCH viral video

The dramatic episode unfolded at the emergency ward of a local hospital, where doctors and patients were left speechless upon seeing Mandal, clad in a dhoti, holding the dangerous reptile in his hands while seeking treatment for the bite. Onlookers quickly pulled out their phones to record the bizarre scene, capturing the man as he moved through the hospital premises with the snake tightly in his grasp.

As Mandal entered the hospital, the scene caused fear among other patients and their attendants. Many people distanced themselves, fearing that if the venomous snake slipped from Mandal's hand, it could put others in grave danger. One man, however, mustered up the courage to assist him, carefully holding Mandal’s hand and escorting him to a secluded area to ensure the safety of others at the hospital.

To everyone’s surprise, Mandal then lay down on the floor, continuing to grip the Russell’s Viper firmly with his right hand. As time passed, his condition visibly worsened, yet he refused to release the snake, appearing determined to keep control of the reptile.

A second video captured the man lying on a stretcher in the emergency ward, still clutching the deadly snake. Though he was clearly in pain from the venomous bite, Mandal showed remarkable composure, keeping the snake tightly in hand even as doctors advised him to let it go.

Also read: Caught on camera: Thief swiftly steals silver snake kept on Shivling in UP temple; Internet is furious (WATCH)

Eventually, after repeated pleas from the medical staff, Mandal relinquished his grip on the Russell’s Viper, allowing the doctors to begin administering treatment. While the exact condition of the man remains unknown, sources say he is still under medical care, though the severity of the snakebite is yet to be fully assessed.

Russell's Viper is considered one of the deadliest snakes in the world, known for its potent venom that causes severe internal bleeding, organ damage, and in many cases, death. The snake is native to a wide region stretching from India to Taiwan and Java and is often found in farmlands and open country, increasing the likelihood of human contact.

Latest Videos