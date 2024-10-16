Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Caught on camera: Thief swiftly steals silver snake kept on Shivling in UP temple; Internet is furious (WATCH)

    In a shocking incident, a young man was caught stealing the silver snake idol from the Shanidev Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera that was installed nearby.

    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 16, 2024, 5:01 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 16, 2024, 5:06 PM IST

    In a shocking incident, a young man was caught stealing the silver snake idol from the Shanidev Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera that was installed nearby. The footage of the same was shared online, which went viral.

    Under the pretense of visiting the temple for worship, he meticulously ensured that no one was around before making his move. However, what he overlooked in his otherwise carefully planned act was the presence of a CCTV camera that recorded his every action.

    The thief, dressed smartly, approached the sacred Shivling, where a silver snake was coiled around the deity's idol. In a matter of mere two minutes, he calmly opened his bag, retrieved a sack, and deftly removed the silver serpent from the idol. He then swiftly concealed the stolen artifact in the sack and exited the premises, moving with lightning speed.

    Despite his attempt to avoid detection by keeping his face hidden from the camera, the entire act of theft was captured on the temple's CCTV footage.

    Following the theft, the Uttar Pradesh police have launched an investigation based on the CCTV footage, working to identify and apprehend the culprit.

    Meanwhile, the viral video has attracted mixed reactions. Most people found the incident infuriating and demanded action against the man, while the rest dubbed the matter sad and blamed unemployment behind such thefts.

     

     

     

