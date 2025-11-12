BJP leaders Tarkishore Prasad and Dinesh Sharma welcomed Bihar exit polls predicting an NDA victory. Citing development work, they expressed confidence in forming a government with a 2/3 majority, while polls gave NDA a clear lead.

Former Bihar Deputy CM and BJP candidate from Katihar, Tarkishore Prasad, welcomed the exit polls predicting National Democratic Alliance victory in the state. Prasad mentioned that the exit poll results are not surprising, focusing on the transformation of the state under the regime of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar since 2005. "These exit polls are not surprising because CM Nitish Kumar has transformed Bihar since 2005... We trust the voters of Bihar. We trust the development work we have done... The NDA and the BJP will certainly hoist the flag of victory," Tarkishore Prasad told ANI on Tuesday.

The second phase of the Bihar Assembly Election concluded on November 11, and the counting of the votes will begin on November 14.

'Cleanup of Congress and RJD has begun'

Earlier, hours after the Bihar Assembly polls concluded and exit polls began to emerge, BJP MP Dinesh Sharma expressed confidence about the NDA's prospects in the Bihar elections, stating that "cleanup" of Congress and RJD from Bihar had begun.

Commenting on the Bihar Elections Exit Polls, BJP MP Dinesh Sharma said, "... The cleanup of Congress and RJD from Bihar has begun. This time's results will be the most surprising."

Sharma asserted that the NDA would form the government in Bihar with a two-thirds majority, saying, "I believe that an NDA government will be formed in Bihar with a 2/3 majority."

The exit polls came out after the conclusion of voting in Bihar. While the first phase of polls was held on November 6, the second phase of polling concluded on Tuesday. The state has seen record polling in the assembly polls.

Exit Polls Predict Clear NDA Lead

People's Pulse poll survey gave 133-159 seats to NDA, 75-101 seats to Mahagathbandhan and 0-5 seats to Jan Suraaj. Others, it said, are likely to get 2-8 seats.

People's Insight's survey predicted 133-148 seats for NDA, 87-102 seats for Mahagathbandhan, 0-2 seats for Jan Suraaj and 3-6 seats for independent candidates.

JVC survey said NDA is likely to win 135-150 seats, Mahagathbandhan 88-103 seats, Jan Suraaj may win 0-1 seats, with others may secure 3-6 seats.

According to the DVC Research polls survey, the NDA is projected to win 137-152 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 83-98 seats, Jan Suraaj 2-4 seats, and others 4-8 seats. (ANI)