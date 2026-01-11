Chirag Paswan hailed the NDA's 2025 election win, stating Bihar is entering a 'golden era' with its 'double-engine' government. He also endorsed the demand to award the Bharat Ratna to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his 'exemplary governance'.

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Sunday said that Bihar is entering a "golden era" of development and the state's "double-engine" government would benefit the people.

Reflecting on NDA's landslide win in the Bihar assembly elections 2025, Paswan expressed that the double-engine government would work for the interests of the people of Bihar. "The coming 5 years will be a golden era for Bihar. Over the next 5 years, the state will benefit from the double-engine government. We have started working to fulfil the promises we made in the Bihar Assembly elections... Discussions are ongoing on various issues," Paswan said.

Referring to his promise of a journey among the people, Paswan said that he has prepared the outline. "The people have trusted me, I had said that I would personally go among the people in a gratitude journey, and its outline has also been prepared," Paswan remarked.

Paswan backs Bharat Ratna for Nitish Kumar

On Saturday, Paswan backed the Janata Dal (United)'s demand to confer the Bharat Ratna on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, asserting that he is a leader who has provided "exemplary governance" to the state over the past two decades.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Paswan said that Nitish Kumar's contribution to Bihar's development and governance made him deserving of the country's highest civilian award. "Over the last two decades, CM Nitish Kumar has given exemplary leadership to Bihar. He has done many commendable works. The basis for deciding whether Bharat Ratna can be conferred upon an individual involves several steps. I believe he is worthy of a Bharat Ratna," Paswan said.